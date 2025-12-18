Vancouver Whitecaps re-sign goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have re-signed goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka through June 2027, the club announced Thursday.

The 29-year-old, who was out of contract, returns for his fourth season with Vancouver. He has posted 35 clean sheets in 129 starts (all competitions) since arriving from Japanese side Yokohama F. Marinos.

Takaoka has helped Vancouver capture three consecutive Canadian Championship titles and make runs to the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup final and MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi.

The 2025 MLS All-Star had a league-best 13 clean sheets this past season and was named an MLS Goalkeeper of the Year finalist.

“We are pleased to have reached a new agreement with Yohei,” said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director.

“Since joining us in 2023, Yohei has become a key figure within our club, consistently demonstrating why he is regarded as one of the league’s top players in his position. Beyond his performances on the pitch, he is a consummate professional with outstanding character, and we are thrilled to welcome him back.”

The Whitecaps finished second in the Western Conference in 2025 with 63 points and lost MLS Cup against Inter Miami.