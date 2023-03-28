2023 Generation adidas Cup Rising XI: Who could become an MLS star?

Select games, including championship matches in both divisions, will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV . For those in the 2023 Generation adidas Cup Rising XI by BODYARMOR, there’s a chance to seize the moment.

This year’s competition shifted from Toyota Soccer Center in Texas to IMG Academy in Florida, but the format remains the same. Under-17 and Under-15 squads from Major League Soccer clubs and top international clubs will compete from April 1-9 in front of scouts, fans and much more.

After impressing with Seattle ’s Under-15 squad in 2021-22, Shour moved up an age group and has done well with the U-17s this campaign. He provides a real presence in goal and is strong in a number of facets of the game for a goalkeeper of his age: ranging from his shot-stopping ability and command of his penalty area to comfort passing from the back. The Sounders are looking to defend a 2022 GA U-17 crown , and Shour is a pivotal figure in that chase.

The outside back is one of several players from MLS academies to compete at this year’s Under-17 Concacaf Championship, where the US fell in the championship game to Mexico. A hard-working defender, Jura has shown his ability to contribute on both sides of the ball and is among the standout players from the Timbers Academy.

The defender became the second-youngest signing in RSL history in early January, inking a homegrown contract. A left-footed player who can play through the middle or out wide at the back, he’ll anchor the defense for RSL’s Under-17 squad. Like Wetzel, that versatility is a big boost for his team, but Rivera adds plenty of quality as well.

A center back on the Union ’s 2022 MLS NEXT Cup-winning Under-17 side, Wetzel has played in the middle and on the left during the current campaign. That versatility has honed him on the defensive side of the ball, and his ability to play both spots will come in handy during the competition.

Julian Hall, New York Red Bulls

An attacking force for the New York Red Bulls’ Under-15 side, Hall has established himself as a top attacker from the 2008 age group. He’s made a couple of appearances in US U-15 national team camps over the past year, and will look to lead the attacking charge for RBNY.

Taha Habroune, Columbus Crew

A central midfielder and veteran of the US Under-17 men’s national team, Habroune is part of a Crew squad that enters the Generation adidas Cup as a serious contender. After playing his part with the Yanks at the Concacaf Championship, Habroune will leverage that experience as he looks to lead the Crew on a deep run at the tournament.

Jude Terry, LAFC

Terry, an Under-15 midfielder, is a tidy and technical central player who can already operate at a high level for his age group. He’s played up with the LAFC Under-16 teams in MLS NEXT action, showing little trouble with the adaptation. Along with that, he has been in youth national team camps with the United States and Mexico; he’s eligible for Argentina as well.

Nimfasha Berchimas, Charlotte FC