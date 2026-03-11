FC Cincinnati vs. Tigres UANL: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

FC Cincinnati host Mexican powerhouse Tigres UANL on Thursday night for Leg 1 of their 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 series.

Nine MLS clubs are competing in the prestigious continental tournament, which grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match CCC final will be held on May 30.

Leg 2 will be played at Estadio Universitario on March 19, determining who reaches the quarterfinals in April. The aggregate winner will face the winner of the series between Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Seattle Sounders FC .

That dip in form coincided with the absence of superstar midfielder Evander , who exited their opening-day victory with an injury after 13 minutes. The perennial Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate is expected back after making a substitute appearance vs. Toronto last Sunday.

That CCC success hasn't fully translated to MLS play, however. After opening the season with a 2-0 win over Atlanta United , Cincy have dropped back-to-back 1-0 contests to Minnesota United FC and Toronto FC .

Cincinnati got their Champions Cup campaign off to a sensational start, cruising to a 13-0 aggregate win over Dominican side O&M FC in Round One, which included 10 different goal scorers.

Round One: 4-1 aggregate vs. Forge FC (Canada)

Typically one of LIGA MX's most dominant sides, Tigres have fallen behind in the 2025-26 Clausura season. They currently sit sixth with 16 points, nine points off league leaders Cruz Azul.

Tigres also left it late in Round One of the Concacaf Champions Cup. The Mexican juggernauts were held to a 0-0 draw in their Leg 1 matchup at Canadian Premier League side Forge FC, before dispatching them 4-1 in the return leg.