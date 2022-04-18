Back-to-back Champions! Seattle Sounders beat Tigres to claim Generation adidas Cup title 

Seattle Sounders FC know how to win titles. It's as simple as that.

On Sunday, the Rave Green's prowess was on full display as the Under-17 side claimed their second consecutive Generation adidas Cup title, beating Tigres 2-0 in the final at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Seattle was on the front foot from the start putting pressure on the Mexican side in their half, though Tigres looked dangerous in transition and from set pieces. Two good saves from Wyatt Nelson kept the MLS side in the game early on.