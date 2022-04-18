Generation adidas Cup

Back-to-back Champions! Seattle Sounders beat Tigres to claim Generation adidas Cup title 

Seattle Sounders FC know how to win titles. It's as simple as that.

On Sunday, the Rave Green's prowess was on full display as the Under-17 side claimed their second consecutive Generation adidas Cup title, beating Tigres 2-0 in the final at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Seattle was on the front foot from the start putting pressure on the Mexican side in their half, though Tigres looked dangerous in transition and from set pieces. Two good saves from Wyatt Nelson kept the MLS side in the game early on.

Christopher Aquino shone bright once again for the Sounders as he opened the score just two minutes after coming into the game. The Seattle attacker took a shot from distance that beat the goalkeeper in the 32nd minute, all after the Sounders recovered the ball in midfield and transitioned quickly through Alex Hall.

Seattle's pressure paid off once again right at the start of the second half, doubling the lead through Etienne Veiallard's well-placed shot after another recovery and a through ball from Hall. It was Veiallard's third goal of the tournament.

On their way to the title, Seattle secured a 2-0-1 record in Group D play against Charlotte FC, Austin FC and Santos Laguna, only dropping points against CLT on penalties. Once in the playoffs, the Sounders surprised tournament favorite Philadelphia Union with a 2-0 win to open the bracket. They kept grinding out results against tough opposition, including a penalty shootout triumph against CF Monterrey and a 1-0 win over Inter Miami in the semifinal.

