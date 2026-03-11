LA Galaxy vs. Sporting Kansas City: Everything to know for Walmart Saturday Showdown

The LA Galaxy return home and welcome Sporting Kansas City for Matchday 4's Walmart Saturday Showdown.

The Galaxy will be without Pec (red card) and Joseph Paintsil (injury), and could opt for squad rotation during a busy portion of their calendar. This game falls between both legs of their Concacaf Champions Cup Round-of-16 series with Jamaican side Mount Pleasant.

This all unfolds while the 2024 MLS Cup presented by Audi champions, after a down 2025 season, chase a return to winning ways.

In between, the Galaxy showed their potential with a 3-0 win over Charlotte FC . They scored all three goals within five minutes, and finished the match with a 14-4 shots advantage.

That's largely because of some early-season red cards, which have kept head coach Greg Vanney's team from earning maximum points.

After some widely-praised winter signings, Galaxy fans are waiting for their team to reach second gear.

What to know

Record

15th in Western Conference

1 point, 0W-2L-1D record

What to know

It's early days for Sporting KC's long-term rebuild, which is overseen by David Lee. The former New York City FC executive was brought in last September as the club's president of soccer operations & general manager, helping ignite their post-Peter Vermes era.

One of Lee's first orders of business was hiring head coach Raphael Wicky in early January. The Swiss manager brings MLS experience with Chicago Fire FC, and most recently oversaw Swiss Super League giants BSC Young Boys.

With those leaders in place, Sporting KC's roster remains a work in progress.

Thirteen players have departed from their 2025 squad, including forward Dániel Sallói (trade to Toronto FC) and midfielder Erik Thommy (signed with LA Galaxy in free agency).

So far, the 12 newcomers are highlighted by Norwegian international midfielder Lasse Johnsen and Israeli international center back Or Blorian. However, Blorian won't arrive until early June.

Who to watch

Jake Davis: A jack-of-all-trades player, the homegrown midfielder remains a key starter in Sporting KC's new era.

A jack-of-all-trades player, the homegrown midfielder remains a key starter in Sporting KC's new era. Manu García: One of two Designated Players on Sporting KC, the Spanish midfielder joined last year after playing for Aris in Greece.

One of two Designated Players on Sporting KC, the Spanish midfielder joined last year after playing for Aris in Greece. Dejan Joveljić: The DP striker and Serbian international was in the Golden Boot presented by Audi hunt last year, scoring 18 goals in 32 matches.

The DP striker and Serbian international was in the Golden Boot presented by Audi hunt last year, scoring 18 goals in 32 matches. Lasse Johnsen: Johnsen recently received his visa and is eligible for selection, giving Sporting KC a lift in midfield.

Johnsen recently received his visa and is eligible for selection, giving Sporting KC a lift in midfield. John Pulskamp: Now in his second season as Sporting KC's starting goalkeeper, Pulskamp has 11 clean sheets in 66 regular-season games.

Predicted XI