Generation adidas Cup: Orlando City's Caraballo, RSL's Hashimoto highlight awards 

For the third time in the past four years, MLS sides won both age groups at the Generation adidas Cup.

After the tournament, MLS NEXT announced individual award winners from the competition.

En route to a semifinal spot, PSV Eindhoven were led by the top scorer in the age group. Obama Appiah finished with five goals and edged out Hashimoto via the tiebreaker.

Teammate Konstantinos Kyriazis was named Best Goalkeeper presented by Allstate. He started every game for RSL as they conceded just once during the competition.

Midfielder Rylan Hashimoto, who scored two goals in the 4-0 final victory over LA Galaxy, was named MVP presented by adidas. An all-action attacking midfielder who played out wide or centrally, Hashimoto made things happen all week in Florida with five goals.

As U16 winners, Real Salt Lake earned two of the three individual awards.

MVP presented by adidas: Gustavo Caraballo (Orlando City SC)

Gustavo Caraballo (Orlando City SC) Best Goalkeeper presented by Allstate: Kendall Starks (Colorado Rapids)

Kendall Starks (Colorado Rapids) Top Scorer: Justin Ellis (Orlando City SC)

Two players crucial to Orlando’s triumph deservedly walked away with individual honors.

Gustavo Caraballo, who scored both goals in the 2-1 final win over Colorado, was named MVP presented by adidas. Having recently signed a homegrown contract in March, the attacking midfielder scored twice in the 3-0 semifinal win against Santos Laguna as well, finishing with five goals in the competition.

Orlando City B forward Justin Ellis excelled playing with the U18s this past week. His six goals in Generation adidas Cup play were most in the competition, regardless of age group, earning him the Top Scorer award.