Generation adidas Cup: Real Salt Lake trio highlight U16 Best XI

A second-ever triumph at the Generation adidas Cup saw Real Salt Lake win the U16 age group in dominant fashion.

It’s no surprise to see RSL’s squad well-represented in the U16 Best XI.

Goalkeeper: Konstantinos Kyriazis - Real Salt Lake

Defense helped RSL win the championship, and that was underpinned by Kyriazis, who was named Best Goalkeeper presented by Allstate. He made several big saves and conceded just one goal in seven games.

Defender: Eddie Chadwick - LA Galaxy

The US youth international fullback played both on the left and right-hand sides, showing two-way quality all week. Along with a rugged defensive shift, he created a handful of chances and notched a few assists from wide areas.

Defender: Assil Saidi - KRC Genk

Saidi was a dynamic fullback who dominated defenses up the left side for a Genk team that made the semifinals.

Defender: Wyatt Holt - Charlotte FC