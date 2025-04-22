Generation adidas Cup: Real Salt Lake trio highlight U16 Best XI

A second-ever triumph at the Generation adidas Cup saw Real Salt Lake win the U16 age group in dominant fashion.
It’s no surprise to see RSL’s squad well-represented in the U16 Best XI.
Goalkeeper: Konstantinos Kyriazis - Real Salt Lake
Defense helped RSL win the championship, and that was underpinned by Kyriazis, who was named Best Goalkeeper presented by Allstate. He made several big saves and conceded just one goal in seven games.
Defender: Eddie Chadwick - LA Galaxy
The US youth international fullback played both on the left and right-hand sides, showing two-way quality all week. Along with a rugged defensive shift, he created a handful of chances and notched a few assists from wide areas.
Defender: Assil Saidi - KRC Genk
Saidi was a dynamic fullback who dominated defenses up the left side for a Genk team that made the semifinals.
Defender: Wyatt Holt - Charlotte FC
Holt was one of the best center backs on display in the U16 age group, showing a progressive passing quality that opened the game for Charlotte.
Midfielder: Javier Martinez - Real Salt Lake
A central midfielder for the champions, the Mexico youth international broke up play well and got his team moving forward en route to the title.
Midfielder: Prince Forfor - Columbus Crew
Playing mostly as a wingback for Columbus, Forfor made his mark in the final third with four goals for the Crew as they reached the quarterfinals.
Midfielder: Ezechiel Emaga - PSV Eindhoven
The Dutch side was one of the best at the tournament, and Emaga shined as a holding midfielder, excelling in his team’s possession game.
Midfielder: Rylan Hashimoto - Real Salt Lake
The U16 MVP presented by adidas, Hashimoto scored five goals – including a brace in the final on the way to the title.
Forward: Obama Appiah - PSV Eindhoven
Appiah finished as the Top Scorer with five goals, winning via tiebreaker (based on fewer minutes played), and was the most dangerous attacker for PSV.
Forward: Maximus Steelman - LA Galaxy
A livewire winger unafraid of taking on players off the dribble, he helped open the game up on the flanks for the runners-up.
Forward: Jacob Peale - Austin FC
The striker scored three goals as Austin reached the quarterfinals.