Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Seattle Sounders: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

Seattle Sounders FC make their 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup debut with a visit to Cascadian Cup rivals Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Thursday night in their Round of 16 series opener.

Nine MLS clubs are competing in the prestigious continental tournament, which grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match CCC final will be held on May 30.

Leg 2 will be played at ONE Spokane Stadium on March 18, determining who reaches the quarterfinals in April. The aggregate winner will face the winner of the series between FC Cincinnati and Tigres UANL (Mexico).

Round One: 2-0 aggregate vs. CS Cartaginés (Costa Rica)

Vancouver have become Concacaf Champions Cup regulars, courtesy of four straight Canadian Championship titles.

They nearly went the distance in 2025, too, before losing to LIGA MX's Cruz Azul in the CCC title match.

This year, their run began with a 2-0 aggregate victory over Costa Rican side CS Cartaginés in Round One. After being held scoreless in Leg 1, the Whitecaps got goals from Kenji Cabrera and Sebastian Berhalter in Leg 2.