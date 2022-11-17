Charlotte FC sign 14-year-old Nimfasha Berchimas to homegrown contract

“Nimfasha is a young player who has continued to impress across the Academy and youth national team levels for the past year, and we’re excited to sign him as the Club’s second Homegrown,” Charlotte sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a press release.

“Like any player his age, he has a significant amount of development ahead of him and everyone at the Club is aligned to maximize his progress on the appropriate timeline. As we continue to grow as a Club, graduation from the Academy to the professional level is vitally important to building a sustainable football club, and we’re delighted to promote two players from our youth teams in our inaugural season.”