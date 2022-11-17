Charlotte FC sign 14-year-old Nimfasha Berchimas to homegrown contract

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Charlotte FC have signed Academy product Nimfasha Berchimas to a homegrown contract through 2026 with an option for 2027, the club announced Thursday.
At 14 years and 268 days old, Berchimas is the sixth-youngest signing in Major League Soccer history.
“I’m very excited to sign a homegrown contract with Charlotte FC. It’s been a dream of mine to become a professional footballer,” the Burundi-born winger said. “I can’t wait for next season to begin, and I look forward to playing for the Crown.”
Berchimas, who joined the club's academy in 2020, follows in the footsteps of Brian Romero to become the club's second homegrown signing. His performances over the past two years captured the attention of famed German club Bayern Munich, who invited him to train with their academy over the summer.
He's also establishing himself in the US youth system, earning a call-up with the U-16s this week to participate in the Football Federations Cup alongside Charlotte youth teammate James Nyandjo.
Berchimas is expected to see plenty of action with Charlotte FC's MLS NEXT Pro team during its inaugural 2023 season.
“Nimfasha is a young player who has continued to impress across the Academy and youth national team levels for the past year, and we’re excited to sign him as the Club’s second Homegrown,” Charlotte sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a press release.
“Like any player his age, he has a significant amount of development ahead of him and everyone at the Club is aligned to maximize his progress on the appropriate timeline. As we continue to grow as a Club, graduation from the Academy to the professional level is vitally important to building a sustainable football club, and we’re delighted to promote two players from our youth teams in our inaugural season.”
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant