Real Salt Lake sign homegrown defenders Luis Rivera, Delentz Pierre

Real Salt Lake have added their 35th and 36th homegrown signings in club history, announcing Friday they’ve inked defenders Luis Rivera and Delentz Pierre to professional contracts.

Rivera is signed through the 2026 MLS season with a club option for 2027, while Pierre has signed through the 2023 MLS season with club options for 2024-26.

Luis Rivera

At 15 years, 1 month and 5 days old, Rivera is the second-youngest signing in club history behind forward Axel Kei. He’s also the eighth youngest player in league history to sign a professional contract.

Rivera has played for the US U-15 national team and signed with RSL’s MLS NEXT Pro team, Real Monarchs, in August 2022. He made his professional just three months after his 14th birthday.

“As we have seen since joining our Academy, Luis is a gifted young player with incredible potential,” RSL technical director Kurt Schmid said in a release.