Caden Glover becomes first-ever St. Louis CITY homegrown player

“Caden showed us a lot this past season, playing for the U-17s as a 15-year-old, getting his first professional minutes with CITY2, earning his first call-up and scoring a goal for the U-15 US youth national team. We hope to see his development continue to progress.”

“We are very proud to sign Caden as our first-ever homegrown,” sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a release.

The 15-year-old is on a five-year deal that runs through the 2027 MLS season.

St. Louis CITY SC have inked their first-ever homegrown player, announcing Monday they’ve signed US youth international forward Caden Glover ahead of their 2023 MLS expansion launch.

Our FIRST-EVER Homegrown! ✍️ We have signed 15-year-old United States youth international center forward and STL CITY Academy product Caden Glover to a five-year MLS deal. 🔗 https://t.co/QtTnED8cPt pic.twitter.com/1uJAejvpp1

The Illinois native has one MLS NEXT Pro appearance, earning 22 minutes off the bench in a September 2022 match vs. North Texas SC. He has four goals for the US U-15s, scoring off the bench against Belgium last April.

In last season’s MLS NEXT Fest, Glover recorded a goal and an assist in three matches with St. Louis CITY Academy U-17s, while helping the team to two penalty shootout wins in the Generation adidas Cup qualifiers.

St. Louis, who play their first MLS game on Feb. 25 at Austin FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), are situated in a traditional hotbed of American soccer talent.