Caden Glover becomes first-ever St. Louis CITY homegrown player

St. Louis CITY SC have inked their first-ever homegrown player, announcing Monday they’ve signed US youth international forward Caden Glover ahead of their 2023 MLS expansion launch.
The 15-year-old is on a five-year deal that runs through the 2027 MLS season.
“We are very proud to sign Caden as our first-ever homegrown,” sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a release.
“Caden showed us a lot this past season, playing for the U-17s as a 15-year-old, getting his first professional minutes with CITY2, earning his first call-up and scoring a goal for the U-15 US youth national team. We hope to see his development continue to progress.”
The Illinois native has one MLS NEXT Pro appearance, earning 22 minutes off the bench in a September 2022 match vs. North Texas SC. He has four goals for the US U-15s, scoring off the bench against Belgium last April.
In last season’s MLS NEXT Fest, Glover recorded a goal and an assist in three matches with St. Louis CITY Academy U-17s, while helping the team to two penalty shootout wins in the Generation adidas Cup qualifiers.
St. Louis, who play their first MLS game on Feb. 25 at Austin FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), are situated in a traditional hotbed of American soccer talent.
