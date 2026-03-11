Minnesota United's Nectarios Triantis wins Goal of the Matchday

Minnesota United's Nectarios Triantis has earned AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 3, taking 34.5% of the fan vote.
The midfielder won the ball in the middle of the park and ended a rampaging run with a patented stunning strike from distance in the Loons' 3-1 defeat at Nashville SC.
2nd place, Zavier Gozo (33.2%): Real Salt Lake's rising star struck a stunning left-footed golazo in a 3-2 win at Atlanta United.
3rd place, Eric Izoita (22.4%): On his MLS debut, the 18-year-old leaned back and cranked a left-footed blast from outside of the box in the Portland Timbers' 4-1 defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
4th place, David Martínez (10%): The young Venezuelan international fired a screamer from distance with his left foot to lead LAFC to a 1-0 win over FC Dallas.
See all of the nominees here.