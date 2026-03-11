San Jose Earthquakes vs. Seattle Sounders: Everything to know for Sunday Night Soccer

Timo Werner and the San Jose Earthquakes welcome Seattle Sounders FC for Matchday 4's Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire matchup.
How to watch & stream
When
- Sunday, March 15 | 7 pm ET/4 pm PT
Where
- PayPal Park | San Jose, California
Record
- 3rd in Western Conference
- 9 points, 3W-0L-0D record
What to know
For the first time in club history, San Jose have started a season with three wins.
That sees Bruce Arena's squad enter Matchday 4 alongside LAFC, San Diego FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC as one of just four three-win teams left in MLS.
This coincides with newcomer Timo Werner, who missed Matchday 1, providing assists in consecutive substitute appearances.
The German star was acquired in January from German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, giving San Jose a new leading attacker after Cristian Espinoza, Chicho Arango and Josef Martínez departed this winter.
While it's early, San Jose have started dreaming of an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return in Arena's second year as head coach and sporting director.
Who to watch
- Ousseni Bouda: The Burkina Faso international, now in his fifth season with San Jose, has scored in back-to-back games.
- DeJuan Jones: The USMNT fullback has made more than 200 professional appearances and was part of Arena's 2021 Supporters' Shield-winning side in New England.
- Preston Judd: Judd has two tallies in three games this year. The rugged striker is seeking double-digit goals for the first time in his career.
- Beau Leroux: Leroux is a key midfielder for San Jose, going from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate to a locked-in starter with 5g/5a in 36 games.
- Timo Werner: The 2018 FIFA World Cup alum has delivered, proving why he starred for Leipzig, Chelsea and Tottenham before coming to MLS.
Predicted XI
Werner looks primed to make his first start for San Jose. The German forward is bound to challenge Seattle's backline, which is traditionally among the strongest in MLS.
Record
- 6th in Western Conference
- 6 points, 2W-1L-0D record
What to know
"Effective" might best describe Seattle's two league victories, with Brian Schmetzer's team finding ways to thrive while weathering key injuries.
During a 2-0 win over the Colorado Rapids on MLS is Back weekend, midfielder Paul Rothrock delivered 1g/1a after forward Jordan Morris (quad) exited early.
Then last weekend, fullback Kalani Kossa-Rienzi scored just after halftime in a 1-0 win at St. Louis CITY SC. He subbed on for center back Yéimar Gomez Andrade (hamstring).
That sticktoitiveness embodies the Sounders, who flexed their title credentials last year by beating Inter Miami CF in the Leagues Cup final. That came shortly after they turned heads at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
During a lengthy road swing, will Seattle dig out another gritty result?
Who to watch
- Jesús Ferreira: At just 25 years old, the USMNT forward is in his 10th MLS season and fast approaching 200 regular-season appearances.
- Jackson Ragen: The Seattle native has been among the league's steadiest center backs since becoming a locked-in starter during the Sounders' 2023 campaign.
- Cristian Roldan: The 2025 MLS Best XI midfielder is hoping to make his second World Cup roster, with USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino saying he brings "a little bit of everything."
- Albert Rusnák: Last season, Rusnák was Seattle's most productive attacker with 21 goal contributions (11g/10a). He has 1g/1a in three matches to start the year.
- Andrew Thomas: After five seasons of backing up Stefan Frei, Thomas has taken over Seattle's starting goalkeeper role.
Predicted XI
The Sounders will likely have some squad rotation after visiting Vancouver Whitecaps FC midweek in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16. They're also juggling some key injuries early on.
Does Werner deliver another game-deciding moment? Or will Roldan step up for the Sounders? This one could come down to those star players.