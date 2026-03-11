San Jose Earthquakes vs. Seattle Sounders: Everything to know for Sunday Night Soccer

Timo Werner and the San Jose Earthquakes welcome Seattle Sounders FC for Matchday 4's Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire matchup.

Record

3rd in Western Conference

9 points, 3W-0L-0D record

What to know

For the first time in club history, San Jose have started a season with three wins.

That sees Bruce Arena's squad enter Matchday 4 alongside LAFC, San Diego FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC as one of just four three-win teams left in MLS.

This coincides with newcomer Timo Werner, who missed Matchday 1, providing assists in consecutive substitute appearances.

The German star was acquired in January from German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, giving San Jose a new leading attacker after Cristian Espinoza, Chicho Arango and Josef Martínez departed this winter.

While it's early, San Jose have started dreaming of an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return in Arena's second year as head coach and sporting director.

Who to watch

Ousseni Bouda: The Burkina Faso international, now in his fifth season with San Jose, has scored in back-to-back games.

The Burkina Faso international, now in his fifth season with San Jose, has scored in back-to-back games. DeJuan Jones: The USMNT fullback has made more than 200 professional appearances and was part of Arena's 2021 Supporters' Shield-winning side in New England.

The USMNT fullback has made more than 200 professional appearances and was part of Arena's 2021 Supporters' Shield-winning side in New England. Preston Judd: Judd has two tallies in three games this year. The rugged striker is seeking double-digit goals for the first time in his career.

Judd has two tallies in three games this year. The rugged striker is seeking double-digit goals for the first time in his career. Beau Leroux: Leroux is a key midfielder for San Jose, going from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate to a locked-in starter with 5g/5a in 36 games.

Leroux is a key midfielder for San Jose, going from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate to a locked-in starter with 5g/5a in 36 games. Timo Werner: The 2018 FIFA World Cup alum has delivered, proving why he starred for Leipzig, Chelsea and Tottenham before coming to MLS.

Predicted XI