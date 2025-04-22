Generation adidas Cup: Orlando City highlight U18 Best XI

Orlando City SC captured their first-ever Generation adidas Cup crown over the weekend, winning the competition's U18 age group.

MLS NEXT named the U18 Best XI after the event.

With several signed pros joining their respective U18 sides, there was ample collective and individual quality on display at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Rinaldi rounds out the defensive crop, offering a strong platform in front of Starks. He scored Colorado’s goal in the 2-1 final loss to Orlando.

While Colorado’s defense was a selling point, Platts and the Orlando backline were formidable. The center back captained the side to the crown.

Atlanta never conceded a goal in the knockout rounds, though came up short against the Rapids after a 0-0 draw. Dunham offered a defensive anchor from left center back.

The shotstopper was named Best Goalkeeper presented by Allstate after only conceding once. His big saves in the semifinal shootout against Atlanta propelled Colorado to the final.

Midfielder: Adyn Torres - Atlanta United

The homegrown signing and US youth national team veteran excelled in a midfield role, contributing on both sides of the ball. He captained Atlanta's run to the semifinals.

Midfielder: Phil Pak - Colorado Rapids

Pak wore the captain's armband for Colorado and offered a do-it-all presence in central midfield. He scored a goal from the penalty spot and shielded the backline.

Midfielder: Gustavo Caraballo - Orlando City SC

The U18 MVP presented by adidas scored back-to-back braces in the semifinal and final to secure the tournament crown. Caraballo signed a homegrown deal with Orlando in March.

Midfielder: Daniel Nunez - Portland Timbers