Generation adidas Cup: Orlando City highlight U18 Best XI

Orlando City SC captured their first-ever Generation adidas Cup crown over the weekend, winning the competition's U18 age group.
With several signed pros joining their respective U18 sides, there was ample collective and individual quality on display at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
MLS NEXT named the U18 Best XI after the event.
Goalkeeper: Kendall Starks - Colorado Rapids
The shotstopper was named Best Goalkeeper presented by Allstate after only conceding once. His big saves in the semifinal shootout against Atlanta propelled Colorado to the final.
Defender: Braden Dunham - Atlanta United
Atlanta never conceded a goal in the knockout rounds, though came up short against the Rapids after a 0-0 draw. Dunham offered a defensive anchor from left center back.
Defender: Shawn Platts - Orlando City SC
While Colorado’s defense was a selling point, Platts and the Orlando backline were formidable. The center back captained the side to the crown.
Defender: Vincent Rinaldi - Colorado Rapids
Rinaldi rounds out the defensive crop, offering a strong platform in front of Starks. He scored Colorado’s goal in the 2-1 final loss to Orlando.
Midfielder: Adyn Torres - Atlanta United
The homegrown signing and US youth national team veteran excelled in a midfield role, contributing on both sides of the ball. He captained Atlanta's run to the semifinals.
Midfielder: Phil Pak - Colorado Rapids
Pak wore the captain's armband for Colorado and offered a do-it-all presence in central midfield. He scored a goal from the penalty spot and shielded the backline.
Midfielder: Gustavo Caraballo - Orlando City SC
The U18 MVP presented by adidas scored back-to-back braces in the semifinal and final to secure the tournament crown. Caraballo signed a homegrown deal with Orlando in March.
Midfielder: Daniel Nunez - Portland Timbers
Portland reached the quarterfinals on the back of four ties in five games. Nunez, who's signed to MLS NEXT Pro side Portland Timbers2, was one of their standout performers as a linking player in the attack.
Forward: Roberts Kukulis - Inter Milan
The Latvian youth international scored four goals in the group stage and knockout rounds before Inter Milan lost in a shootout against Atlanta United.
Forward: Justin Ellis - Orlando City SC
Ellis scored a tournament-best six goals and offered a quality presence leading the attack for the U18 champions. His hold-up play and passes were also key for the Lions.
Forward: Vitaliy Hlyut - Chicago Fire FC
A recent signing for Chicago Fire II, Hlyut finished the tournament with five goals, including the game-winner against tournament contenders Philadelphia Union in the Round of 16.