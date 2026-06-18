World Cup: Where every MLS player stands after Group Stage openers

The opening round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage is complete.
All 48 teams have played their first match, and advancement scenarios are becoming clearer.
Let's take a closer look at how every MLS player fared and what the road ahead entails.
Reminder: This summer's tournament features 45 MLS players representing 22 clubs and 17 countries.
- First game: 2-1 win vs. Czechia
- Next game: June 18 vs. Mexico
- Standings: 2nd in Group A (3 points)
Captained by LAFC star Son Heung-Min, South Korea came from behind to defeat Czechia, 2-1, in their opening match.
After one game, South Korea sit second in Group A, level on points with hosts Mexico.
They'll take on El Tri in Jalisco in their second game, with the winner earning passage to the Round of 32.
- First game: 2-0 loss vs. Mexico
- Next game: June 18 vs. Czechia
- Standings: 4th in Group A (0 points)
Also in Group A, South Africa are coming off a 2-0 defeat to Mexico in their World Cup opener.
Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire FC) started at center back and played the full 90 minutes, while Philadelphia Union's Olwethu Makhanya did not feature.
Now, Bafana Bafana's World Cup hopes hang in the balance when they take on Czechia in Atlanta. Points are a must if South Africa are to stay alive in Group A.
- First game: 1-1 draw vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Next game: June 18 vs. Qatar
- Standings: 2nd in Group B (1 point)
Co-hosts Canada were dealt a bit of a scare in their Group B opener, battling back to secure a 1-1 draw vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina.
The result was historic for Les Rouges, who earned their first-ever World Cup point. Now, focus shifts to their second group-stage match vs. Qatar, who opened their World Cup with a 1-1 draw vs. Switzerland.
Three points for the Canadians could nearly ensure a spot in the knockout rounds.
- First game: 1-0 loss vs. Scotland
- Next game: June 19 vs. Brazil
- Standings: 4th in Group C (0 points)
Despite being labeled the underdogs in Group C, Haiti showed well in a tightly contested 1-0 loss to Scotland in Boston.
Philadelphia Union midfielder Danley Jean Jacques and FC Dallas forward Louicius Deedson both started, while Toronto FC winger Derrick Etienne Jr. did not play in the defeat.
Next up for Les Grenadiers is powerhouse Brazil. Currently last in Group C, Haiti will look to pull off a shock result against one of the world's best teams or potentially face an early elimination.
- First game: 4-1 win vs. Paraguay
- Next game: June 19 vs. Australia
- Standings: 1st in Group D (3 points)
Co-hosts USA opened the World Cup in style, putting together a dominant 4-1 victory over Paraguay in front of over 70,000 fans in Los Angeles.
A brace from Folarin Balogun and a late goal from Gio Reyna highlighted the win, while MLS standouts Matt Freese (New York City FC), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC) and Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps FC) all played key roles.
Now, a matchup with Australia, who also secured three points in their first game, looms in Seattle. Should the USMNT win and Türkiye lose/draw vs. Paraguay, they'll advance to the Round of 32 as Group D winners.
- First game: 2-0 win vs. Türkiye
- Next game: June 19 vs. USA
- Standings: 2nd in Group D (3 points)
Australia are coming off an exceptional result in their Group D opener, defeating Türkiye, 2-0, behind goals from Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe.
NYCFC midfielder Aiden O'Neill started and played the full 90 minutes, while club teammate Kai Trewin and Colorado Rapids defender Lucas Herrington were on the bench.
The Socceroos have put themselves in a great position to advance to the Round of 32, and a win over the United States would guarantee their place in the knockouts, as well as the top spot in Group D.
- First game: 4-1 loss vs. USA
- Next game: June 19 vs. Türkiye
- Standings: 4th in Group D (0 points)
Paraguay's first World Cup match in 16 years didn't go as they hoped, as they fell 4-1 against the United States.
Atlanta United star Miguel Almirón and Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Andrés Cubas both started, while Matías Galarza and Orlando City's Braian Ojeda remained on the bench.
Now behind the eight-ball, Paraguay must earn at least a point against Türkiye to keep their World Cup hopes alive. A loss would see them eliminated.
- First game: 5-1 win vs. Tunisia
- Next game: June 20 vs. Netherlands
- Standings: 1st in Group F (3 points)
Herman Johansson and Sweden got their 2026 World Cup campaign off to a flying start, as they soared to a 5-1 triumph over Group F opponents Tunisia in Nuevo León.
Thanks to a 2-2 draw between the Netherlands and Japan, Sweden find themselves in first place after one matchday.
They'll battle the Dutch, who are considered group favorites, in their second Group F match. Should they pull off a shock win, the Swedes will qualify for the knockout stages.
- First game: 5-1 loss vs. Sweden
- Next game: June 21 vs. Japan
- Standings: 4th in Group F (0 points)
Tunisia were on the wrong end of the 5-1 result vs. Sweden to open Group F play. The loss resulted in the dismissal of manager Sabri Lamouchi, with the experienced Hervé Renard taking over.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward Rayan Elloumi did not feature in their first match.
Next up for Elloumi and the Eagles of Carthage is a crucial matchup against Japan. Earning at least a point is a must if Tunisia are to stay alive.
- First game: 2-2 draw vs. Iran
- Next game: June 21 vs. Egypt
- Standings: 1st in Group G (1 point)
Entering the World Cup as the lowest-ranked team in the tournament, New Zealand turned heads in their first match of Group G, drawing 2-2 with Iran, thanks to a brace from Elijah Just.
Center backs Michael Boxall (Minnesota United FC) and Finn Surman (Portland Timbers) cemented the All-Whites' backline, and both played 90 minutes in the opener.
Next up for the Kiwis is a matchup against Mo Salah and Egypt. A victory in that game would be New Zealand's first-ever in World Cup play and would put them in pole position to reach the Round of 32.
- First game: 1-1 draw vs. Saudi Arabia
- Next game: June 21 vs. Cape Verde
- Standings: 1st in Group H (1 point)
Expected by many to advance from Group H, Uruguay suffered a slight setback in a 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia.
Real Salt Lake wingback Juan Manuel Sanabria came on as a halftime substitute and played the entire second half, as La Celeste settled for a tie.
However, thanks to a 0-0 draw between Spain and Cape Verde, all teams enter Matchday 2 with one point.
- First game: 0-0 draw vs. Spain
- Next game: June 21 vs. Uruguay
- Standings: 4th in Group H (0 points)
In perhaps the biggest result of the first round, Cape Verde shocked World Cup contender Spain by holding the reigning European champions to a 0-0 draw in Atlanta.
Columbus Crew defender Steven Moreira started and played 90 minutes, helping guide the Blue Sharks to what was likely the greatest result in their history.
Thanks to a 1-1 draw between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia, Group H remains wide open, with every team on one point. Cape Verde face Uruguay next in Miami, looking to shock the world once more.
- First game: 4-1 loss vs. Norway
- Next game: June 22 vs. France
- Standings: 4th in Group I (0 points)
Iraq's first World Cup match since Mexico 1986 ended in a 4-1 defeat to Norway, who got a brace from star striker Erling Haaland.
Nashville SC midfielder Ahmed Qasem made his World Cup debut as a second-half substitute, playing the final 17 minutes. He recently filed a one-time switch to represent the Lions of Mesopotamia.
The road ahead doesn't get any easier, as Kylian Mbappé and World Cup contenders France await in Philadelphia.
- First game: 3-0 win vs. Algeria
- Next game: June 22 vs. Austria
- Standings: 1st in Group J (3 points)
Cometh the hour, cometh the man.
In what will likely be his final World Cup, Lionel Messi got his tournament off to as good a start as possible, scoring a hat trick to lead Argentina to a 3-0 win over Algeria. It was Messi's first-ever World Cup hat trick and tied him with Miroslav Klose for most goals in World Cup history.
Fellow Inter Miami star Rodrigo De Paul played the entire game and added an assist on Messi's first goal.
La Albiceleste looked primed to make a run at back-to-back World Cup titles, and a victory over Austria in their second match would guarantee advancement to the Round of 32.
- First game: 4-2 loss vs. England
- Next game: June 23 vs. Panama
- Standings: 4th in Group L (0 points)
Viewed by many as the likely runners-up in Group L, Croatia held strong against group favorites England on Wednesday in Dallas, eventually falling 4-2.
FC Dallas striker Petar Musa started up top and netted a brilliant equalizer in first-half stoppage time, scoring on his World Cup debut. Orlando City winger Marco Pašalić also made his World Cup debut, coming on as a second-half substitute.
Next up for Croatia is Panama. Both sides will be looking for a win to keep their World Cup hopes alive.
- First game: 1-0 loss vs. Ghana
- Next game: June 23 vs. Croatia
- Standings: 3rd in Group L (0 points)
Mere moments from a historic first-ever point in the World Cup, Panama were left heartbroken as Ghana netted a second-half stoppage-time goal to earn a 1-0 victory.
Minnesota United FC midfielder Carlos Harvey played the full 90 minutes in the loss, while San Diego FC midfielder and Panama’s all-time appearances leader Aníbal Godoy came on as a late substitute.
Los Canaleros face an uphill battle to advance out of Group L, with matches against European heavyweights Croatia and England upcoming.