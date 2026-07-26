MLS vs. LIGA MX: What to know about 2026 MLS All-Star Game

The best of MLS and LIGA MX will converge at Charlotte FC 's Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday night for regional bragging rights in the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime.

On Tuesday, the 2026 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T will also unfold at nearby Truist Field. Each team features 11 players and special guests.

Charlotte FC's Dean Smith leads the MLS All-Stars as the host club's head coach. The Crown have qualified for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in every full season under Smith, who took over ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Deportivo Toluca's Antonio Mohamed will manage the LIGA MX All-Stars after winning the 2026 LIGA MX Coach of the Year award. The Argentine has won five titles with Los Diablos Rojos, most recently the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

The 2026 LIGA MX All-Star Roster features 26 players from eight clubs, led by six from Chivas de Guadalajara.

The MLS All-Stars hold a 3-1 advantage, most recently taking the honors at the 2025 All-Star Game in Austin.

This is the fifth version of the best from MLS and LIGA MX clashing in the MLS All-Star Game.

Charlotte FC began competing in 2022, making this their fifth season since entering the league. The Crown are coming off a best-ever 2025 season, in which they set club records for wins (19) and points (59) while earning home-field advantage in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Charlotte FC play home matches at Bank of America Stadium and frequently rank among the MLS clubs with the highest attendance figures.