Cyle Larin scores historic equalizer as Canada earn first-ever World Cup point

Canada battled back to earn a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B opener at Toronto Stadium on Friday, earning their first-ever World Cup point thanks to a second-half equalizer from former Orlando City striker Cyle Larin.

The result leaves both sides with a point apiece as they begin their Group B campaigns. For Canada, the draw also marked the start of their historic first-ever FIFA World Cup appearance as a host nation.

Bosnia and Herzegovina took a shock 1-0 lead into halftime after Jovo Lukić headed home from point-blank range following a flicked-on corner kick in the 21st minute.

Canada threatened on multiple occasions in the first half but couldn't capitalize, with Jonathan David denied by goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj and Tani Oluwaseyi sending a good chance over the bar.

After being thwarted by two separate goal-line clearances in pursuit of an equalizer during the second half, Canada finally leveled through Larin in the 79th minute.

Shortly after entering the match as a substitute, Larin capped a slick passing move by controlling a clever feed with his back to goal, before turning and firing home an outstanding finish.