Cyle Larin scores historic equalizer as Canada earn first-ever World Cup point

Canada battled back to earn a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B opener at Toronto Stadium on Friday, earning their first-ever World Cup point thanks to a second-half equalizer from former Orlando City striker Cyle Larin.
The result leaves both sides with a point apiece as they begin their Group B campaigns. For Canada, the draw also marked the start of their historic first-ever FIFA World Cup appearance as a host nation.
Bosnia and Herzegovina took a shock 1-0 lead into halftime after Jovo Lukić headed home from point-blank range following a flicked-on corner kick in the 21st minute.
Canada threatened on multiple occasions in the first half but couldn't capitalize, with Jonathan David denied by goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj and Tani Oluwaseyi sending a good chance over the bar.
After being thwarted by two separate goal-line clearances in pursuit of an equalizer during the second half, Canada finally leveled through Larin in the 79th minute.
Shortly after entering the match as a substitute, Larin capped a slick passing move by controlling a clever feed with his back to goal, before turning and firing home an outstanding finish.
Canada now turn their attention to their second Group B match, which will see Les Rouges take on Qatar at Vancouver Stadium on June 18 (6 pm ET | FS1, TSN) as they continue their pursuit of a historic first knockout-round appearance.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Larin's late equalizer ensured the hosts walked away with a valuable point rather than an opening-match defeat. In a historic first-ever World Cup appearance on home soil, Canada showed resilience, battling back and remaining firmly in the mix to advance from Group B heading into their next match against Qatar.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: With time winding down, Larin's 79th-minute equalizer ignited Toronto Stadium, salvaging a point for the hosts and ensuring Canada opened their home World Cup with a result to build on.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: After a frustrating night in which Canada repeatedly failed to capitalize on quality chances, Larin delivered when it mattered most.
Next Up
- CAN: Thursday, June 18 vs. Qatar | 6 pm ET | FIFA World Cup
- BIH: Thursday, June 18 vs. Switzerland | 3 pm ET | FIFA World Cup