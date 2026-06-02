MLS Call-Ups

MLS-record 44 players on 2026 World Cup rosters: Call-ups by country

WCP26-612 All World Cup call-ups_Cover_v1-16x9 (2)

MLSsoccer staff

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature a record 44 MLS players representing 21 clubs and 17 countries.

The United States (8) and Canada (8) have the most representation, combining for nearly 40% of the call-ups.

The summer's tournament, which spans from June 11 to July 19, is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

READ MORE: Every MLS call-up by club

Argentina logo
Argentina
Australia logo
Australia
Canada logo
Canada
Cape Verde logo
Cape Verde
Colombia logo
Colombia
Croatia logo
Croatia
Haiti logo
Haiti
Iraq logo
Iraq
New Zealand logo
New Zealand
Panama logo
Panama
Paraguay logo
Paraguay
South Africa logo
South Africa
South Korea logo
South Korea
Sweden logo
Sweden
Tunisia logo
Tunisia
United States logo
United States
Uruguay logo
Uruguay
MLSsoccer staff -
@mls

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