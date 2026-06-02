MLS-record 44 players on 2026 World Cup rosters: Call-ups by country

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature a record 44 MLS players representing 21 clubs and 17 countries.
The United States (8) and Canada (8) have the most representation, combining for nearly 40% of the call-ups.
The summer's tournament, which spans from June 11 to July 19, is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.
READ MORE: Every MLS call-up by club
Argentina
- Rodrigo De Paul (M, Inter Miami CF)
- Lionel Messi (F, Inter Miami CF)
Australia
- Lucas Herrington (D, Colorado Rapids)
- Aiden O'Neill (M, New York City FC)
- Kai Trewin (M, New York City FC)
Canada
- Mathieu Choinière (M, LAFC)
- Maxime Crépeau (GK, Orlando City)
- Stephen Eustáquio (M, LAFC)
- Richie Laryea (D, Toronto FC)
- Jonathan Osorio (M, Toronto FC)
- Jacob Shaffelburg (M, LAFC)
- Dayne St. Clair (GK, Inter Miami CF)
- Joel Waterman (D, Chicago Fire FC)
Cape Verde
- CJ Dos Santos (GK, San Diego FC)
- Steven Moreira (D, Columbus Crew)
Colombia
- James Rodríguez (M, Minnesota United FC)
Croatia
- Petar Musa (F, FC Dallas)
- Marco Pašalić (F, Orlando City)
Haiti
- Louicius Deedson (F, FC Dallas)
- Derrick Etienne Jr. (F, Toronto FC)
- Danley Jean Jacques (M, Philadelphia Union)
Iraq
- Ahmed Qasem (F, Nashville SC)
New Zealand
- Michael Boxall (D, Minnesota United FC)
- Finn Surman (D, Portland Timbers)
Panama
- Aníbal Godoy (M, San Diego FC)
- Carlos Harvey (M, Minnesota United FC)
Paraguay
- Miguel Almirón (M, Atlanta United)
- Andrés Cubas (M, Vancouver Whitecaps FC)
- Matías Galarza (M, Atlanta United)
- Braian Ojeda (M, Orlando City)
South Africa
- Olwethu Makhanya (D, Philadelphia Union)
- Mbekezeli Mbokazi (D, Chicago Fire FC)
South Korea
- Son Heung-Min (F, LAFC)
Sweden
- Herman Johansson (D, FC Dallas)
Tunisia
- Rayan Elloumi (F, Vancouver Whitecaps FC)
United States
- Max Arfsten (D, Columbus Crew)
- Sebastian Berhalter (M, Vancouver Whitecaps FC)
- Chris Brady (GK, Chicago Fire FC)
- Matt Freese (GK, New York City FC)
- Tim Ream (D, Charlotte FC)
- Miles Robinson (D, FC Cincinnati)
- Cristian Roldan (M, Seattle Sounders FC)
- Matt Turner (GK, New England Revolution)
Uruguay
- Juan Manuel Sanabria (D, Real Salt Lake)