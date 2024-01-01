MLS WORKS, Coca-Cola partner to host Special Olympics Unified All-Star Game

2023 MLS WORKS + BODYARMOR All-Star Community Day celebrates power of creativity

MLS WORKS All-Star Day of Service presented by Target helps address food insecurity in Washington, D.C.

Rosters announced for 2023 Special Olympics Unified Sports All-Star Soccer Game

End plastic waste: MLS unveils One Planet Kit made of recycled materials

MLS celebrates Earth Day with sixth annual Greener Goals Week of Service

Major League Soccer joins #StandUptoJewishHate campaign

St. Louis CITY SC partner with MLS WORKS, Operation Food Search ahead of inaugural home match

MLS encourages fans to support Turkey-Syria earthquake relief efforts

LAFC, MLS WORKS & BODYARMOR Sports Drink unveil 2022 MLS Cup Legacy Project at Watts Empowerment Center

Alejandro Bedoya named 2022 MLS WORKS Humanitarian of the Year

Capitanes del Futuro: MLS and P&G launch free Hispanic youth leadership program

LAFC's Maxime Crepeau & Max Bretos meet Kaiser Permanente Cancer Warriors

Pediatric cancer fighter Jacob designs Unite & Conquer jersey number as part of Kick Childhood Cancer Month

Real Salt Lake host special Kick Childhood Cancer Night

MLS, Continental Tire team up for 9th Annual Kick Childhood Cancer campaign

Special Olympics Unified All-Star Game: East tops West 3-0

New mini-pitch unveiled during 2022 MLS WORKS + Target All-Star Community Day

MLS WORKS All-Star Day of Service presented by Target helps address food insecurity in Twin Cities

Rosters announced for Special Olympics Unified Sports All-Star Soccer Match

Major League Soccer and adidas unveil 2022 Primeblue kits to inspire action against plastic waste

Behind Nico Calabria's mission to expand access to amputee soccer in the US

MLS All-Star week to feature social responsibility as well as inclusion and equity initiatives

MLS celebrates Earth Day with fifth annual Greener Goals Week of Service

Portland Timbers, Portland Thorns to play mixed-teams match to benefit Ukraine

ABOUT MLS WORKS
Major League Soccer is dedicated to addressing important social issues and improving communities where we live and play our games. Through MLS WORKS, the League’s social responsibility platform, Major League Soccer and its clubs seek to enrich the lives of those in need across the United States and Canada. MLS WORKS executes national programs and legacy projects, charitable giving campaigns, and undertakes various initiatives that enrich and educate our youth, create sustainable communities and promote inclusion at all levels of the game.

WHAT WE DO
All MLS WORKS news
Soccer For All
Kick Childhood Cancer
Greener Goals
Community MVP
Special Olympics Unified Program
Every Save Makes A Difference
WHO WE WORK WITH
American Red Cross
Canadian Red Cross
Beyond Sport
Children's Oncology Group
Green Sports Alliance
100 Black Men Of America, Inc
Hope and Heroes
Memorial Sloan Kettering
SandSI
Special Olympics
U.S. Soccer Foundation
National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc.