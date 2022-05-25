Major League Soccer and adidas unveil 2022 Primeblue kits to inspire action against plastic waste

Major League Soccer and adidas are once again raising awareness and inspiring action surrounding the impact of marine plastic waste by featuring customized Primeblue uniforms made from a high-performance recycled material and Parley Ocean Plastic. The jerseys will be worn on field by MLS clubs May 27-29.
MLS and adidas’ teamed up to create Primeblue jerseys which are made from plastics intercepted from beaches, coastal communities, and shorelines, preventing them from polluting the ocean. Once collected, the original plastic source is reworked into technical fibers that can then be repurposed for use in either apparel or footwear. The high-performance yarn features more than 50% Parley Ocean Plastic on each jersey.
Club efforts to reduce plastic waste
In addition to Primeblue jerseys being worn on field by clubs throughout the weekend’s matches, many MLS clubs have made efforts in their local communities to create sustainable projects and educate people on the harmful impact of marine plastic pollution. From beach clean ups to plastic waste campaigns, the activations build off MLS WORKS’ Greener Goals initiative which raises awareness about environmental issues in the soccer community. MLS WORKS is the League’s social responsibility platform.
A sampling of club activations include:
- Inter Miami CF – Inter Miami CF went underwater to launch their Primeblue adidas jersey. Building on the club's 2021 campaign, the club returned to the Cayman Islands to team up again with internationally acclaimed underwater photographer Jason Washington, and Cayman Islands-born freediving model and competitive swimmer Coral Tomascik, to highlight the beauty of a healthy ocean. Inter Miami CF centerback Damion Lowe along with representatives from each of the club’s supporters’ groups and front office staff participated in a beach cleanup with Off the Hook Florida, a South Florida organization dedicated to spreading awareness and taking action to prevent ocean plastic pollution. The club also implemented a recycling program at DRV PNK Stadium this year with Heineken USA in collaboration with Cycle, a recycling technology and data company founded by University of Miami alumni.
- Los Angeles Football Club – LAFC’s home at Banc of California Stadium is situated in the heart of Los Angeles, less than 20 miles from some of California’s most iconic beaches. LAFC is teaming up with Heal the Bay and the World Surf League to host a beach cleanup event at Venice Beach, raising awareness of the importance of preserving the coastline and protecting our oceans by taking action to intercept waste before it reaches the ocean.
- Orlando City SC – The Club announced Exploria Stadium’s “Zero Waste Initiative” nearly a year ago and are making strides in advancing and expanding that promise. The club is in the midst of its first ever Sustainability Week, May 22-28, where they are educating fans on their solar power, compost efforts and more. The week culminates with the club sporting Primeblue jerseys on field.
- Seattle Sounders FC – Seattle Sounders FC is proud to be the first carbon neutral professional soccer club in North America and the first carbon neutral pro sports team in the United States. The club partnered with the Seattle Mayors office and OL Reign to host two day of service projects on May 21 to help clear trash and clean neighborhoods. The efforts ensured waste was diverted from waterways, and supported BIPOC neighborhoods and small businesses. The club will host a Protect the Planet themed match on May 29 which includes a pop up exhibit from Wing Luke Museum focused on how redlining effects environmental justice.
adidas Give Back program
Earlier this year, select MLS clubs and adidas teamed up on a sustainability initiative to help keep plastic waste out of landfills. As part of the program, nine games were hosted where fans were given a reusable tote and a separate mailer to take home and fill with donations to send to the adidas Give Back program. The Give Back program accepts gently used clothes and shoes from any brand and rewards participants with adiClub points and vouchers to use on adidas.com. In addition to these 9 games, the Colorado Rapids hosted a Sustainability game on April 23 where they collected over 2,000 gently used items from fans. These items were donated to local charities.