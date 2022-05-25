Major League Soccer and adidas unveil 2022 Primeblue kits to inspire action against plastic waste

adidas Give Back program

Earlier this year, select MLS clubs and adidas teamed up on a sustainability initiative to help keep plastic waste out of landfills. As part of the program, nine games were hosted where fans were given a reusable tote and a separate mailer to take home and fill with donations to send to the adidas Give Back program. The Give Back program accepts gently used clothes and shoes from any brand and rewards participants with adiClub points and vouchers to use on adidas.com. In addition to these 9 games, the Colorado Rapids hosted a Sustainability game on April 23 where they collected over 2,000 gently used items from fans. These items were donated to local charities.