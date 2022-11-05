LAFC, MLS WORKS & Body Armor unveil 2022 MLS Cup Legacy Project at WATTS Empowerment Center

As hosts of MLS Cup 2022, LAFC honored their commitment to the local Los Angeles community by teaming up with MLS WORKS, the League’s social responsibility platform, and Body Armor to unveil a new STEM classroom at the WATTS Empowerment Center on Friday.

MLS great Jordan Harvey and current Black & Gold players Christian Torres and Erik Dueñas , along with members of the LAFC Academy, organized a sport + education clinic in which students engaged in physical activities while also learning how STEM applies to soccer. Each participating student went home with a pair of adidas sneakers, courtesy of adidas.

Giving back to LA. ❤️ We’re proud to partner with @LAFC and @DrinkBODYARMOR to provide a new STEM classroom for the Watts Empowerment Center, a facility dedicated to serving the children and families within the Watts Housing Projects. @RedEyeInc // @MLSWORKS // #MLSCup pic.twitter.com/HfGS3H1RO1

Since the club's inception in 2018, LAFC have been fully dedicated to giving back to Los Angeles, particularly the South LA community adjacent to their home of Banc of California Stadium. Previous local initiatives include the building of an urban futsal court at the WATTS Empowerment Center, in partnership with community ambassador Stix and his ThinkWatts Foundation. The collaboration unveiled a mini-pitch and providing soccer programming as part of 2021 MLS All-Star Week.

One of the most active community centers in Los Angeles, the Watts Empowerment Center houses a 12,900 square foot facility committed to children, youth and families within the Watts Housing Projects. The Center provides resources for over 15,000 children, youth, and families in need. An estimated 66% of the families served by the Center live under the national poverty line.