Rosters announced for Special Olympics Unified Sports All-Star Soccer Match

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The Special Olympics Unified All-Star Game presented by MLS WORKS, ESPN and Coca-Cola will take place on Wednesday, August 10th at the National Sports Center in Blaine, Minnesota at 4:30 pm ET where MLS Greats will serve as celebrity coaches for the game.

The Unified All-Star Game is part of the season-long Special Olympics Unified Soccer Exchange program that provides opportunities for Unified soccer teams to participate in a first-team MLS experience. Unified soccer teams travel to MLS markets to compete in home and away exhibition matches scheduled in conjunction with MLS first-team matches, and receive unique experiences throughout the season, such as signing days, jersey unveils, buddy programs with MLS first-team players, and gameday recognition. The Unified Soccer Exchange program not only provides Special Olympics athletes with top-level training and competitive experiences, but also excellent life experiences they might not otherwise engage in.

The event is free and open to the public and will be streamed on ESPN3. The West and East Unified All-Star teams will also be recognized on-field during the MLS All-Game presented by Target taking place at Allianz Field at 8:30 pm ET.

Tickets are available for purchase at SeatGeek.com.

Eastern Conference All-Stars
Number
Name
Club
1
Xavier Hairston
Atlanta United
2
David Wilkerson
Atlanta United
3
Evan Andrews
Charlotte FC
4
Skyler Stevens
Charlotte FC
5
David Ha
Chicago Fire FC
6
Melissa Schneider
Chicago fire FC
7
Kendall Craiglow
Columbus Crew
8
Benjamin Moses
Columbus Crew
9
Jabari Amud Ramirez
D.C. United
10
Malcolm Andrews
D.C. United
11
Peter Reece
Inter Miami CF
12
Sky Carrizo
Inter Miami CF
13
Olivier Martel
CF Montréal
14
Cédric Martel
CF Montréal
15
Radley Theolien
New England Revolution
16
Ian Miller
New England Revolution
17
Cesar Barreto
Orlando City SC
18
Kevin Reynolds
Orlando City SC
19
Usman Alam
Toronto FC
20
Randyll Strongman
Toronto FC
Western Conference All-Stars
Number
Name
Club
1
Lily Simmons
Colorado Rapids
2
Zechariah Steinmetz
Colorado Rapids
3
Kristen Contreras
FC Dallas
4
Kevin Rupich
FC Dallas
5
Sofia Vargas Garcia
Houston Dynamo
6
Julio Vargas Garcia
Houston Dynamo
7
Rebecca Lagos
LA Galaxy
8
Douglas Molina
LA Galaxy
9
Madison Schoolfield
Minnesota United
10
Anthony Bengtson
Minnesota United
11
Ahmad Amedi
Nashville SC
12
Jad Rahme
Nashville SC
13
Samuel Stickney
Portland Timbers
14
Javas Wary
Portland Timbers
15
Kylie Wilson
Real Salt Lake
16
Jaden Hatman
Real Salt Lake
17
Aeriana Ortiz
Sporting Kansas City
18
Eva McMahon
Sporting Kansas City
19
Maya Lewis
Vancouver Whitecaps
20
Amy Nelson
Vancouver Whitecaps
Rosters announced for Special Olympics Unified Sports All-Star Soccer Match
