Rosters announced for Special Olympics Unified Sports All-Star Soccer Match

The Special Olympics Unified All-Star Game presented by MLS WORKS, ESPN and Coca-Cola will take place on Wednesday, August 10th at the National Sports Center in Blaine, Minnesota at 4:30 pm ET where MLS Greats will serve as celebrity coaches for the game.
The Unified All-Star Game is part of the season-long Special Olympics Unified Soccer Exchange program that provides opportunities for Unified soccer teams to participate in a first-team MLS experience. Unified soccer teams travel to MLS markets to compete in home and away exhibition matches scheduled in conjunction with MLS first-team matches, and receive unique experiences throughout the season, such as signing days, jersey unveils, buddy programs with MLS first-team players, and gameday recognition. The Unified Soccer Exchange program not only provides Special Olympics athletes with top-level training and competitive experiences, but also excellent life experiences they might not otherwise engage in.
The event is free and open to the public and will be streamed on ESPN3. The West and East Unified All-Star teams will also be recognized on-field during the MLS All-Game presented by Target taking place at Allianz Field at 8:30 pm ET.
Tickets are available for purchase at SeatGeek.com.
|
Number
|
Name
|
Club
|
1
|
Xavier Hairston
|
Atlanta United
|
2
|
David Wilkerson
|
Atlanta United
|
3
|
Evan Andrews
|
Charlotte FC
|
4
|
Skyler Stevens
|
Charlotte FC
|
5
|
David Ha
|
Chicago Fire FC
|
6
|
Melissa Schneider
|
Chicago fire FC
|
7
|
Kendall Craiglow
|
Columbus Crew
|
8
|
Benjamin Moses
|
Columbus Crew
|
9
|
Jabari Amud Ramirez
|
D.C. United
|
10
|
Malcolm Andrews
|
D.C. United
|
11
|
Peter Reece
|
Inter Miami CF
|
12
|
Sky Carrizo
|
Inter Miami CF
|
13
|
Olivier Martel
|
CF Montréal
|
14
|
Cédric Martel
|
CF Montréal
|
15
|
Radley Theolien
|
New England Revolution
|
16
|
Ian Miller
|
New England Revolution
|
17
|
Cesar Barreto
|
Orlando City SC
|
18
|
Kevin Reynolds
|
Orlando City SC
|
19
|
Usman Alam
|
Toronto FC
|
20
|
Randyll Strongman
|
Toronto FC
|
Number
|
Name
|
Club
|
1
|
Lily Simmons
|
Colorado Rapids
|
2
|
Zechariah Steinmetz
|
Colorado Rapids
|
3
|
Kristen Contreras
|
FC Dallas
|
4
|
Kevin Rupich
|
FC Dallas
|
5
|
Sofia Vargas Garcia
|
Houston Dynamo
|
6
|
Julio Vargas Garcia
|
Houston Dynamo
|
7
|
Rebecca Lagos
|
LA Galaxy
|
8
|
Douglas Molina
|
LA Galaxy
|
9
|
Madison Schoolfield
|
Minnesota United
|
10
|
Anthony Bengtson
|
Minnesota United
|
11
|
Ahmad Amedi
|
Nashville SC
|
12
|
Jad Rahme
|
Nashville SC
|
13
|
Samuel Stickney
|
Portland Timbers
|
14
|
Javas Wary
|
Portland Timbers
|
15
|
Kylie Wilson
|
Real Salt Lake
|
16
|
Jaden Hatman
|
Real Salt Lake
|
17
|
Aeriana Ortiz
|
Sporting Kansas City
|
18
|
Eva McMahon
|
Sporting Kansas City
|
19
|
Maya Lewis
|
Vancouver Whitecaps
|
20
|
Amy Nelson
|
Vancouver Whitecaps