MLS WORKS All-Star Day of Service presented by Target helps address food insecurity in Twin Cities

Food insecurity in the Twin Cities has been a cause that’s been important for Minnesota United , with monthly food drives at Allianz Field beginning during the early days of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“It’s near and dear to our hearts for that reason and we know the people,” Minnesota United CEO Shari Ballard said. “It’s not one of those things when you're do something, but you’re removed from it. We see the people come up every month and we know them. We’re extraordinarily grateful for this today and it will help have a positive impact in the community.”