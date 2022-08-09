MLS WORKS

MLS WORKS All-Star Day of Service presented by Target helps address food insecurity in Twin Cities

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

all-star-2022-day-of-service

As part of MLS All-Star Week, MLS WORKS, U.S. Hunger, and Target teamed up with fans to pack 100,000 healthy meals for local children and families in need Monday in Minneapolis at MLS WORKS All-Star Day of Service presented by Target.

Volunteers worked side-by-side to pack the meals which will be distributed through Keystone Community Services and Second Harvest Heartland. 

“We are in the middle of what is the hungriest summer in our recent history, sobering to say that,” Second Harvest Heartland CEO Allison O’Toole said. “We’re seeing need rivaling that of 2020 at this point. That’s what makes this day so important.”

MLS greats Cobi Jones, Eddie Pope and Nick Rimando and Liga MX legends Luis Hernandez and Pavel Pardo also assisted on the day. 

“I think this is great because its a basic of life when you’re talking about food insecurity,” Jones said. “You have to eat to live so giving opportunities for people to serve and give back to the community and addressing this problem. Let’s make sure people can eat, that they don’t have to make a decision of should I eat or should I pay this bill?”

;
USATSI_18839579

Food insecurity in the Twin Cities has been a cause that’s been important for Minnesota United, with monthly food drives at Allianz Field beginning during the early days of the COVID-19 global pandemic. 

“It’s near and dear to our hearts for that reason and we know the people,” Minnesota United CEO Shari Ballard said. “It’s not one of those things when you're do something, but you’re removed from it. We see the people come up every month and we know them. We’re extraordinarily grateful for this today and it will help have a positive impact in the community.”

USATSI_18839564
MLS WORKS MLS All-Star Game
More News
More News
DeAndre Yedlin: USMNT has "no ceiling" as World Cup approaches

DeAndre Yedlin: USMNT has "no ceiling" as World Cup approaches
Gareth Bale at LAFC: Carlos Vela explains why Wales star chose MLS

Gareth Bale at LAFC: Carlos Vela explains why Wales star chose MLS
Columbus Crew loan Alexandru Matan to Romanian club
Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew loan Alexandru Matan to Romanian club
Power Rankings: FC Cincinnati, Columbus Crew soar after Week 24
Power Rankings

Power Rankings: FC Cincinnati, Columbus Crew soar after Week 24
MLS WORKS All-Star Day of Service presented by Target helps address food insecurity in Twin Cities

MLS WORKS All-Star Day of Service presented by Target helps address food insecurity in Twin Cities
MLS All-Star Game presented by Target: How to watch & stream, preview
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game presented by Target: How to watch & stream, preview
More News
Video
Video
Celebrating All-Star Week LIVE from Beats, Cleats, & Eats Presented by Coca-Cola
32:24

Celebrating All-Star Week LIVE from Beats, Cleats, & Eats Presented by Coca-Cola
2022 MLS Works All-Star Day of Service presented by Target
2:11

2022 MLS Works All-Star Day of Service presented by Target
Call Up LIVE from Minnesota: Featuring Adrian Heath, Walker Zimmerman & MORE!
2:22:28

Call Up LIVE from Minnesota: Featuring Adrian Heath, Walker Zimmerman & MORE!
A Record Number of Goals Before the 2022 MLS All-Star Game Pres. by Target | MLS Review Show
26:08

A Record Number of Goals Before the 2022 MLS All-Star Game Pres. by Target | MLS Review Show
More Video