MLS WORKS All-Star Day of Service presented by Target helps address food insecurity in Twin Cities

As part of MLS All-Star Week, MLS WORKS, U.S. Hunger, and Target teamed up with fans to pack 100,000 healthy meals for local children and families in need Monday in Minneapolis at MLS WORKS All-Star Day of Service presented by Target.
Volunteers worked side-by-side to pack the meals which will be distributed through Keystone Community Services and Second Harvest Heartland.
“We are in the middle of what is the hungriest summer in our recent history, sobering to say that,” Second Harvest Heartland CEO Allison O’Toole said. “We’re seeing need rivaling that of 2020 at this point. That’s what makes this day so important.”
MLS greats Cobi Jones, Eddie Pope and Nick Rimando and Liga MX legends Luis Hernandez and Pavel Pardo also assisted on the day.
“I think this is great because its a basic of life when you’re talking about food insecurity,” Jones said. “You have to eat to live so giving opportunities for people to serve and give back to the community and addressing this problem. Let’s make sure people can eat, that they don’t have to make a decision of should I eat or should I pay this bill?”
Food insecurity in the Twin Cities has been a cause that’s been important for Minnesota United, with monthly food drives at Allianz Field beginning during the early days of the COVID-19 global pandemic.
“It’s near and dear to our hearts for that reason and we know the people,” Minnesota United CEO Shari Ballard said. “It’s not one of those things when you're do something, but you’re removed from it. We see the people come up every month and we know them. We’re extraordinarily grateful for this today and it will help have a positive impact in the community.”