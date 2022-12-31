MLS and Continental Tire are teaming up to support the 9th annual Kick Childhood Cancer ("KCC") campaign to raise awareness of pediatric cancers and fundraise for childhood cancer research.
- KCC benefits Children’s Oncology Group (COG), the world’s largest organization devoted exclusively to childhood and adolescent cancer research, uniting more than 10,000 experts in childhood cancer at more than 200 leading children’s hospitals around the world. KCC enables COG to strengthen research efforts across the entire spectrum of pediatric cancers, including Project: EveryChild – a unique project aiming to capture the biology and outcome data of every child diagnosed with cancer.
- The cost of a single enrollment into a clinical trial such as Project: EveryChild can approach $10,000 per patient. According to COG, the League’s Kick Childhood Cancer campaign has helped to offset the costs of more than 40,000 clinical trial enrollments to-date, with an expected 44,000 to be enrolled by the end of 2022.