New mini-pitch unveiled during 2022 MLS WORKS + Target All-Star Community Day

In addition to youth from Mt. Airy Boys & Girls Club, beneficiaries of the pitch will include the surrounding communities as well as participants of the Sol of the Cities Futsal League, whose mission is to unite communities through futsal.

The new mini-pitch will allow Sol of the Cities to expand their footprint in St. Paul providing access and a safe space for youth to come together to play soccer.

“It’s awesome. This is what it's all about, giving back and making sure the youth feel they’ve got a place to play, grow up and emulate us and try to be professionals and have fun with soccer,” MLS great Michael Parkhurst said. “It’s the world’s game, everybody plays it. All you need is a ball and a place to play and you can play. There’s so many awesome things about soccer and so many unique plays to play. It’s just an amazing game.”