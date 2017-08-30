This September, MLS WORKS, Major League Soccer’s community outreach initiative, will be conducting its 4th annual Kick Childhood Cancer campaign to raise awareness and funds for Children’s Oncology Group (COG).

Every day, 41 children are diagnosed with cancer

1 out of 5 children who are diagnosed with cancer dies

3 out of 5 who survive children’s cancer suﬀer late-eﬀects, such as infertility, heart failure and secondary cancers.

Across all ages, ethnic and socio-economic groups, cancer remains the number one cause of death by disease in children.

Children’s Oncology Group is the world’s largest organization devoted exclusively to childhood and adolescent cancer research, uniting more than 9,000 experts in childhood cancer at more than 200 leading children’s hospitals around the world.

Ways to help

Kick Childhood Cancer scarves and t-shirts designed by Maria Lambiris along with other Kick Childhood Cancer apparel, will be available on MLSstore.com and select in-stadium retailers.

SHARE! We encourage you to support the campaign by posting images with your Kick Childhood Cancer scarf, or other favorite club scarf, on Instagram and Twitter using #ScarvesUp to celebrate Scarftember. MLS WORKS will make a donation to Children’s Oncology Group for each post that includes the hashtag.

DONATE! You also have the opportunity to make a donation on youcaring.com.

League-wide support

MLS will “go gold” during the month-long campaign which will be promoted nationally on broadcast, in-stadium, on social and digital channels and by all 22 MLS clubs through various local activations.