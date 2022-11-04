Alejandro Bedoya named 2022 MLS WORKS Humanitarian of the Year

Well-known and respected for his activism, the 35-year-old made a powerful statement earlier this year in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, by wearing an "End Gun Violence" t-shirt along with his Union teammates prior to a May 28 game against the New England Revolution. The midfielder explained the club's actions after the match, saying, “The easiest way to put it is some things are bigger than sports.”