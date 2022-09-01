MLS, Continental Tire team up for 9th Annual Kick Childhood Cancer campaign

KCC's Impact

The Kick Childhood Cancer campaign has enabled Children’s Oncology Group, which utilizes more than 10,000 experts in childhood cancer at more than 200 leading children’s hospitals around the world, to strengthen research efforts across the entire spectrum of pediatric cancers, including Project: Every Child — a unique project aiming to capture the biology and outcome data of every child diagnosed with cancer.

The cost of a single enrollment into a clinical trial such as Project: Every Child can approach $10,000 per patient. According to COG, the Kick Childhood Cancer campaign has helped to offset the costs of more than 40,000 clinical trial enrollments to date, which an expected 44,000 to be enrolled by the end of the year.