MLS celebrates Earth Day with sixth annual Greener Goals Week of Service

Players from the Houston Dynamo FC came together on Thursday, April 13, to volunteer at Hope Farms with Recipe for Success foundation, an organization that leads the way in combatting childhood obesity by changing the way children understand, appreciate, and eat their food by helping the community provide healthier diets for kids. The team will assist with various activities around the community garden, including beautification projects, trash removal and packaging seeds for farming. Dynamo and Dash Charities will auction off the One Earth Jerseys worn by players during the match on April 22nd with proceeds benefiting Buffalo Bayou Partnership and their effort to help keep the Houston Bayou free of debris and waste. The club will also continue its partnership with Shell Energy and One Tree Planted to donate 350 trees for each Dynamo win throughout the season.