MLS All-Star week to feature social responsibility as well as inclusion and equity initiatives

In addition to the ticketed events, MLS All-Star Week, through MLS WORKS, Major League Soccer’s social responsibility platform, alongside Minnesota United and Target, will be focusing efforts that directly support communities in Saint Paul and Minneapolis.
Planned events
- MLS WORKS All-Star Day of Service presented by Target
- Special Olympics Unified All-Star Game presented by MLS WORKS, ESPN, and Coca-Cola.
- Building a mini-pitch at the Mount Airy Boys & Girls Club in Saint Paul
- Hometown Heroes Showcase
Building a mini-pitch at the Mount Airy Boys & Girls Club
MLS and Target also today announced plans to build a mini-pitch at the Mount Airy Boys & Girls Club in Saint Paul. In partnership with Minnesota United and the US Soccer Foundation, the mini-pitch will be officially unveiled during All-Star week as part of the MLS WORKS + Target All-Star Community Day. The project at Mount Airy Boys & Girls Club is part of the league’s commitment to build more inclusive communities, while continuing to highlight the importance of play equity and providing greater access for youth from underserved communities to play the game and learn critical life skills.
Hometown Heroes Showcase
Importantly, MLS continues its Inclusion and Equity strategy of bridging the wealth equity gap by showcasing and supporting diverse leaders and entrepreneurs from Saint Paul and Minneapolis in its inaugural MLS All-Star Hometown Heroes Showcase. The Hometown Heroes Showcase will acknowledge and celebrate a selection of innovative, inclusive and impactful leaders making positive social change in one of four focus areas: education, mental health, food insecurity and social justice. These leaders and their organizations will receive a suite of support services to elevate and amplify their impact. Hometown Heroes will be integrated into MLS All-Star activities and social platforms leading up to All-Star and will culminate with a live panel discussion and showcase to highlight their mission and work.
Full details regarding community programming and additional entertainment events throughout the MLS All-Star Week will be announced in the coming weeks.