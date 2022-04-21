MLS All-Star week to feature social responsibility as well as inclusion and equity initiatives

Hometown Heroes Showcase

Importantly, MLS continues its Inclusion and Equity strategy of bridging the wealth equity gap by showcasing and supporting diverse leaders and entrepreneurs from Saint Paul and Minneapolis in its inaugural MLS All-Star Hometown Heroes Showcase. The Hometown Heroes Showcase will acknowledge and celebrate a selection of innovative, inclusive and impactful leaders making positive social change in one of four focus areas: education, mental health, food insecurity and social justice. These leaders and their organizations will receive a suite of support services to elevate and amplify their impact. Hometown Heroes will be integrated into MLS All-Star activities and social platforms leading up to All-Star and will culminate with a live panel discussion and showcase to highlight their mission and work.