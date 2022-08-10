MLS WORKS

Special Olympics Unified All-Star Game: East tops West 3-0

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

special-olymics-all-star-2022

The Eastern Conference took a 3-0 victory over their West counterparts in Wednesday's Special Olympics Unified All-Star Game presented by MLS WORKS, ESPN and Coca-Cola at the National Sports Center in Blaine, Minn.

USATSI_18850410

The sides featured 40 Unified team members, representing 20 MLS clubs for an 11-v-11 competitive match. The teams, comprised of players with intellectual disabilities (Special Olympics athletes) and without intellectual disabilities (Unified partners), played two 40-minute halves.

The breakthrough for the East came in the 36th minute through David Wilkerson of Atlanta United, who finished off a clinically worked counterattack with a far-post strike.

The West looked to have equalized in the 46th minute through a finish from the LA Galaxy's Douglas Molina, but saw the goal disallowed for offside. The East then doubled the advantage in the 57th minute, when Cesar Barreto of Orlando City SC pounced on the rebound and converted it into an open net after the initial shot from D.C. United's Malcolm Andrews was saved.

The third goal came through Chicago Fire FC's David Ha, who chested a cross in the air to elude his defender in the box and converted a close-range effort. The East had a chance to add to the lead from the penalty spot late, but Houston Dynamo FC's Paulo Alvarez made a diving denial.

Goals

  • 36' —East — David Wilkerson
  • 46' —East — Cesar Barreto
  • 57' —East — David Ha
;

The Unified All-Star Game is part of the season-long Special Olympics Unified Soccer Exchange program that provides opportunities for Unified soccer teams to participate in a first-team MLS experience. MLS Unified soccer teams travel for exhibition matches, scheduled in conjunction with MLS first-team matches, to reinforce inclusivity and showcase the talents and abilities to MLS fans. MLS clubs provide authentic MLS first-team experiences such as signing days, jersey unveils, practices and scrimmages with MLS front office staff and first-team players, and gameday recognition. Unified teams are outfitted in authentic uniforms provided by adidas.

USATSI_18850415
USATSI_18850417
MLS All-Star Game MLS WORKS Soccer For All
More News
More News
MLS All-Stars lineup: Chicharito, Carlos Vela lead way against Liga MX
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars lineup: Chicharito, Carlos Vela lead way against Liga MX
Special Olympics Unified All-Star Game: East tops West 3-0
MLS WORKS

Special Olympics Unified All-Star Game: East tops West 3-0
Late drama! East downs West in inaugural MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate
MLS NEXT

Late drama! East downs West in inaugural MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate
Updated 2022 MLS All-Star Team Roster

Updated 2022 MLS All-Star Team Roster
New England Revolution part ways with Arnor Traustason
Transfer Tracker

New England Revolution part ways with Arnor Traustason
LIGA MX announces roster for 2022 MLS All-Star Game at Allianz Field
MLS All-Star Game

LIGA MX announces roster for 2022 MLS All-Star Game at Allianz Field
More News
Video
Video
WATCH: Carlos Vela heads MLS All-Stars into early 1-0 lead
0:49

WATCH: Carlos Vela heads MLS All-Stars into early 1-0 lead
It's Gameday! Celebrating MLS All-Star LIVE from Beats, Cleats, & Eats Presented by Coca-Cola
46:14

It's Gameday! Celebrating MLS All-Star LIVE from Beats, Cleats, & Eats Presented by Coca-Cola
2022 MLS NEXT All-Star Game Highlights
2:30

2022 MLS NEXT All-Star Game Highlights
Brian McBride praises San Jose's Cruz Medina, MLS NEXT evolution
3:07

Brian McBride praises San Jose's Cruz Medina, MLS NEXT evolution
More Video