Special Olympics Unified All-Star Game: East tops West 3-0

The Eastern Conference took a 3-0 victory over their West counterparts in Wednesday's Special Olympics Unified All-Star Game presented by MLS WORKS, ESPN and Coca-Cola at the National Sports Center in Blaine, Minn.

The sides featured 40 Unified team members, representing 20 MLS clubs for an 11-v-11 competitive match. The teams, comprised of players with intellectual disabilities (Special Olympics athletes) and without intellectual disabilities (Unified partners), played two 40-minute halves.

The breakthrough for the East came in the 36th minute through David Wilkerson of Atlanta United, who finished off a clinically worked counterattack with a far-post strike.

The West looked to have equalized in the 46th minute through a finish from the LA Galaxy's Douglas Molina, but saw the goal disallowed for offside. The East then doubled the advantage in the 57th minute, when Cesar Barreto of Orlando City SC pounced on the rebound and converted it into an open net after the initial shot from D.C. United's Malcolm Andrews was saved.

The third goal came through Chicago Fire FC's David Ha, who chested a cross in the air to elude his defender in the box and converted a close-range effort. The East had a chance to add to the lead from the penalty spot late, but Houston Dynamo FC's Paulo Alvarez made a diving denial.

