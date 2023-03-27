Major League Soccer joins #StandUptoJewishHate campaign

The MLS community has joined the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism’s #StandUpToJewishHate campaign, a national push designed to raise awareness of antisemitism and hate targeting Jews and to empower all people, especially non-Jews, to stand up against it when it impacts their communities.
The campaign is focused on educating people that although Jews make up 2.4% of the American population, they are the victims of 55% of religious-based hate crimes.
As part of its goal of raising awareness of antisemitism with the broader public, the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism is establishing the Blue Square emoji (🟦) already on most phones as a simple, but powerful unifying symbol of solidarity and support for the Jewish community, making it easy for anyone to #StandUpToJewishHate.
The Blue Square (🟦) is taking up 2.4% of TV and digital screens, billboards, and social feeds to represent the 2.4% Jewish population in the United States.
New England Revolution owner Robert K. Kraft founded the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism in 2019 to help address the rising hate against Jews in the United States and the existential threat it poses to Jewish people. The Foundation is focused on understanding and responding to antisemitic messages and hate speech posted online and sharing the story of the Jewish people and the threats they face today to drive awareness and solidarity amongst all audiences, especially non-Jews.
Fans are encouraged to share 🟦 on social media and visit www.StandUpToJewishHate.org.
#StandUptoJewishHate Campaign Facts
- Jews make up 2.4% of the U.S. population but are the targets of more than 55% of all religious hate crimes in the country. This community can’t fight antisemitism on its own.
- More than half (52%) of U.S. adults 18+ do not believe “antisemitism is a big problem” and 45% believe Jewish people are “more than capable of handling issues of antisemitism on their own” (Wunderman Thompson SONAR)
- 85% of Americans believe at least one anti-Jewish trope (Anti-Defamation League)
- Younger respondents between the ages of 18 and 29 expressed higher levels of antisemitic beliefs than older respondents (University of Massachusetts Amherst)
- 1 in 4 Jewish Americans were the victim of hate in 2022 (American Jewish Committee)
- More than a third of Jewish Americans have been harassed online (Anti-Defamation League)
- Nearly 70% of all Jewish Americans faced antisemitic hate online last year (American Jewish Committee)