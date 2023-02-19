Nashville SC 2023 Season Preview

2023 Schedule
- First game/Home opener: Feb. 25 - 4:30 pm ET vs. New York City FC
- Full schedule
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: One of their DPs is the reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP, who arguably just strung together the best back-to-back seasons of any No. 10 in league history. Another DP is a two-time Defender of the Year who’s a decent bet to claim his third this season (or the next, or the year after that).
- Weakness: Their third DP is on loan in Liga MX scoring goals for Mazatlán. And man, that is some salt in the wound, because Nashville don’t have any consistent goalscorers aside from that No. 10 of theirs, Hany Mukhtar.
Key Departures
- Dave Romney: Dave Romney started all but five of Nashville’s first 91 MLS regular-season matches (!), a beacon of consistency in a strong defensive unit. The New England Revolution traded for Romney (and gave him a new contract) this winter.
- Aké Loba: Club-record signing Aké Loba never quite gained the trust of the coaching staff and departs on loan for Mazatlán in Liga MX. Until he’s transferred permanently, he’ll still occupy a DP spot for Nashville.
Key Acquisitions
- Fafà Picault: Fafà Picault gives Nashville’s attack a jolt, another option around Mukhtar. The livewire MLS veteran forward had 18g/8a in 61 appearances with Houston over the last two seasons before his trade arrival. Picault’s on his fourth MLS club since 2017.
- Nick DePuy: Nashville acquired center back Nick DePuy in a trade with the LA Galaxy to add depth in defense behind presumed starter Jack Maher (and alongside star Walker Zimmerman).
- Full roster
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Marcelo Balboa: 9th in East
- Charles Boehm: 10th in East
- Tom Bogert: 4th in East
- Matt Doyle: 11th in East
- David Gass: 5th in East
- J. Sam Jones: 7th in East
- Sacha Kljestan: 8th in East
- Kaylyn Kyle: 5th in East
- Joseph Lowery: 8th in East
- Melissa Ortiz: 10th in East
- Danielle Slaton: 6th in East
- Andrew Wiebe: 10th in East
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 12th in East
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Gary Smith
- Stadium: GEODIS Park
- Last year: 13W-10L-11T, 50 points, 5th in West
- Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs: Western Conference Round One