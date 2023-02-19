MLS is Back

Nashville SC 2023 Season Preview

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Nashville SC: 2023 The Man in Black Kit

2023 Schedule

Armchair Analyst's Breakdown

  • Strength: One of their DPs is the reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP, who arguably just strung together the best back-to-back seasons of any No. 10 in league history. Another DP is a two-time Defender of the Year who’s a decent bet to claim his third this season (or the next, or the year after that).
  • Weakness: Their third DP is on loan in Liga MX scoring goals for Mazatlán. And man, that is some salt in the wound, because Nashville don’t have any consistent goalscorers aside from that No. 10 of theirs, Hany Mukhtar.

Key Departures

  • Dave Romney: Dave Romney started all but five of Nashville’s first 91 MLS regular-season matches (!), a beacon of consistency in a strong defensive unit. The New England Revolution traded for Romney (and gave him a new contract) this winter.
  • Aké Loba: Club-record signing Aké Loba never quite gained the trust of the coaching staff and departs on loan for Mazatlán in Liga MX. Until he’s transferred permanently, he’ll still occupy a DP spot for Nashville.

Key Acquisitions

Projected Starting XI

Season preview - 2023 - NSH lineup

Predictions

  • Marcelo Balboa: 9th in East
  • Charles Boehm: 10th in East
  • Tom Bogert: 4th in East
  • Matt Doyle: 11th in East
  • David Gass: 5th in East
  • J. Sam Jones: 7th in East
  • Sacha Kljestan: 8th in East
  • Kaylyn Kyle: 5th in East
  • Joseph Lowery: 8th in East
  • Melissa Ortiz: 10th in East
  • Danielle Slaton: 6th in East
  • Andrew Wiebe: 10th in East
  • Bradley Wright-Phillips: 12th in East

Odds & Ends

  • Head coach: Gary Smith
  • Stadium: GEODIS Park
  • Last year: 13W-10L-11T, 50 points, 5th in West
  • Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs: Western Conference Round One

All 2023 season previews

NEXT: New England Revolution season preview

Nashville SC MLS is Back 2023 Season Preview Guide

