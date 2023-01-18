New England Revolution sign Latif Blessing, Dave Romney to contract extensions

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extensions

The New England Revolution have signed midfielder Latif Blessing and defender Dave Romney to new contracts, the club announced Wednesday.

Both players, who were acquired earlier this month in trades, inked two-year contracts through the 2024 MLS season with a club option for 2025. The deals used Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).

Blessing, 26, arrives from LAFC after helping them win MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield titles in 2022. The Ghana native has also played for Sporting Kansas City, leading to 17 goals and 24 assists in 170 regular-season appearances.

Romney, 29, arrives from Nashville SC after they made three straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trips. He also played for the LA Galaxy when Revolution head coach/sporting director Bruce Arena was there, leading to seven goals and 13 assists in 171 regular-season appearances.

New England, record-setting Supporters’ Shield winners in 2021 (73 points), missed the postseason last year. They’ll return to action on Feb. 25 when visiting Charlotte FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).