Minnesota United FC 2023 Season Preview

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Minnesota United FC: 2023 Northern Lights Kit

2023 Schedule

Armchair Analyst's Breakdown

  • Strength: Some offseason signings combined with a return to health by Hassani Dotson means they’ve got a ton of depth basically everywhere. Except for the No. 10.
  • Weakness: Their No. 10, around whom the entire thing is built, is currently in Argentina and being fined for not showing up to preseason. Uh oh.

Key Departures

  • Romain Métanire: Injuries halted the progress of MLS All-Star defender Romain Métanire, limiting the right back to just 22 minutes played in 2022. The Madagascar international spent four seasons with the Loons.
  • Tyler Miller: Tyler Miller was signed to be Minnesota's starting goalkeeper, but an absence opened the door for Canadian international Dayne St. Clair to take the job. Miller signed with D.C. United as a free agent, where he’s the presumed starter.

Key Acquisitions

Projected Starting XI

Season preview - 2023 - MIN lineup

Predictions

  • Marcelo Balboa: 12th in West
  • Charles Boehm: 13th in West
  • Tom Bogert: 12th in West
  • Matt Doyle: 12th in West
  • David Gass: 12th in West
  • J. Sam Jones: 12th in West
  • Sacha Kljestan: 10th in West
  • Kaylyn Kyle: 5th in West
  • Joseph Lowery: 12th in West
  • Melissa Ortiz: 9th in West
  • Danielle Slaton: 12th in West
  • Andrew Wiebe: 10th in West
  • Bradley Wright-Phillips: 11th in West

Odds & Ends

  • Head coach: Adrian Heath
  • Stadium: Allianz Field
  • Last year: 14W-14L-6T, 48 points, 6th in West
  • Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs: Western Conference Round One

Minnesota United FC MLS is Back 2023 Season Preview Guide

