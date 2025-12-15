Eastern Conference: 5 teams to watch in the winter transfer market

The MLS winter transfer window doesn’t officially open for a while, but that doesn’t mean the shopping hasn’t started (sorry for the double negative).

For the time being, here are five Eastern Conference teams I’m keeping a close eye on in the buildup to the 2026 MLS season.

Chief soccer officers (CSO) and agents are on the phone basically 24/7 this time of year trying to get deals done, and we’ve all got notifications turned on for Tommy Scoops’ social accounts . If you don’t, consider that a PSA.

The other DP slot remains empty, and I can’t imagine they’re planning to spend that spot on another left back (somebody better teach Sergio Reguilón about Targeted Allocation Money). Another string-pulling, deep-lying central midfielder in the Busquets mold would make sense, but those guys don’t grow on trees.

One of those has already been filled: Miami exercised their permanent transfer option on midfielder Rodrigo De Paul , who was on loan from Atlético Madrid.

You may remember all the way back to Dec. 6 when Inter Miami won MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi – their third trophy in three years – and then immediately bid farewell to retiring legends Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba . That opened up two Designated Player roster slots.

Once Toronto's front office realized, around May, that it just wasn’t going to happen for them in 2025, they did a really good job of throwing in the towel, clearing salary cap room, collecting assets and trading out most long-term deals. They fleeced Montréal, for example, and by mid-summer had added more than $1 million in General Allocation Money (GAM) after having very little flexibility in the spring.

At the same time, they were slowly building what they hope will be the core of this next era, acquiring Djordje Mihailovic from Colorado, and then getting José Cifuentes in on loan (with a purchase option) from Rangers. Those are two high-level, MLS-proven midfielders in their prime, and now it looks like they’re adding a third piece to that spine as they’ve targeted Walker Zimmerman as a foundational backline piece in free agency.

This is good work, but there is much more to come. They have at least four more premium roster slots open (five if they want to work out another loan or a buyout for Cassius Mailula), and a history of being one of the biggest-spending clubs in MLS. They also have a ton of salary cap space since they declined so many options, and I’d guess their free agency shopping won’t stop with Zimmerman.