Minnesota United defender Bakaye Dibassy out for season

Dibassy, 33, got injured during the first half of Minnesota's 2-1 win over Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday. He'll undergo reparative surgery on Wednesday, with a set timetable for his return still to be determined.

Minnesota United FC center back Bakaye Dibassy is out for the remainder of the 2022 MLS season after suffering a ruptured quadricep tendon in his right leg, the club announced Monday.

The Mali international is a key cog in Minnesota's defense, starting all 26 of his league appearances and scoring one goal this year. Dibassy joined ahead of the 2020 campaign from Ligue 2 side Amiens SC and inked a contract extension in late July.

With Dibassy out, Brent Kallman is next in line to partner with Michael Boxall in central defense for head coach Adrian Heath's side. MLS SuperDraft pick Nabilai Kibunguchy is another natural option, while Honduran international midfielder Kervin Arriaga can play there as well.