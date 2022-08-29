Minnesota United defender Bakaye Dibassy out for season

Dibassy injury

Minnesota United FC center back Bakaye Dibassy is out for the remainder of the 2022 MLS season after suffering a ruptured quadricep tendon in his right leg, the club announced Monday.

Dibassy, 33, got injured during the first half of Minnesota's 2-1 win over Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday. He'll undergo reparative surgery on Wednesday, with a set timetable for his return still to be determined.

The Mali international is a key cog in Minnesota's defense, starting all 26 of his league appearances and scoring one goal this year. Dibassy joined ahead of the 2020 campaign from Ligue 2 side Amiens SC and inked a contract extension in late July.

With Dibassy out, Brent Kallman is next in line to partner with Michael Boxall in central defense for head coach Adrian Heath's side. MLS SuperDraft pick Nabilai Kibunguchy is another natural option, while Honduran international midfielder Kervin Arriaga can play there as well.

Minnesota sit third in the Western Conference table with seven matches remaining, vying for a home match in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs. They will look to strengthen their postseason positioning Wednesday when visiting Real Salt Lake (9:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

