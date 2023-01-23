Minnesota United sign Swedish center back Mikael Marqués

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Minnesota United FC have bolstered their defense before the 2023 MLS season, announcing Monday they’ve signed Swedish center back Mikael Marqués from AFC Eskilstuna.

The 21-year-old, who last played in his homeland’s second division (Superettan), has signed with the Loons through the 2025 season with an option for 2026.

“Mikael comes highly recommended. Several big teams in Sweden, Norway and Denmark were starting to take an interest but we got him through a good contact of ours who felt Mikael had so much upside,” Minnesota head coach Adrian Heath said in a release.