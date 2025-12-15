League & Club News

2025 Africa Cup of Nations: Every MLS call-up

MLSsoccer staff

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations will feature eight MLS players representing seven clubs in the league.

The AFCON group stage begins on Dec. 21 and builds towards the Jan. 18 final at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.

Ivory Coast enter as defending champions.

By Country

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Gabon

Ivory Coast

Mali

South Africa

Zimbabwe

By Club

FC Cincinnati

  • Teenage Hadebe (D, Zimbabwe)

Charlotte FC

  • Wilfried Zaha (F, Ivory Coast)

Chicago Fire FC

  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi (D, South Africa)

LAFC

  • Denis Bouanga (F, Gabon)

New England Revolution

  • Mamadou Fofana (D, Mali)

San Jose Earthquakes

  • Ousseni Bouda (F, Burkina Faso)

Seattle Sounders FC

  • Georgi Minoungou (F, Burkina Faso)
  • Nouhou Tolo (D, Cameroon)
