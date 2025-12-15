2025 Africa Cup of Nations: Every MLS call-up

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations will feature eight MLS players representing seven clubs in the league.
The AFCON group stage begins on Dec. 21 and builds towards the Jan. 18 final at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.
Ivory Coast enter as defending champions.
By Country
Burkina Faso
- Ousseni Bouda (F, San Jose Earthquakes)
- Georgi Minoungou (F, Seattle Sounders FC)
Cameroon
- Nouhou Tolo (D, Seattle Sounders FC)
Gabon
- Denis Bouanga (F, LAFC)
Ivory Coast
- Wilfried Zaha (F, Charlotte FC)
Mali
- Mamadou Fofana (D, New England Revolution)
South Africa
- Mbekezeli Mbokazi (D, Chicago Fire FC)
Zimbabwe
- Teenage Hadebe (D, FC Cincinnati)
By Club
FC Cincinnati
- Teenage Hadebe (D, Zimbabwe)
Charlotte FC
- Wilfried Zaha (F, Ivory Coast)
Chicago Fire FC
- Mbekezeli Mbokazi (D, South Africa)
LAFC
- Denis Bouanga (F, Gabon)
New England Revolution
- Mamadou Fofana (D, Mali)
San Jose Earthquakes
- Ousseni Bouda (F, Burkina Faso)
Seattle Sounders FC
- Georgi Minoungou (F, Burkina Faso)
- Nouhou Tolo (D, Cameroon)