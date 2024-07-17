Your Wednesday Kickoff: Will LAFC or RSL rebound in heavyweight showdown?

MLS releases Archive Collection
Major League Soccer and adidas have unveiled the adidas x MLS Archive Collection, which includes third jerseys worn by five clubs throughout the remainder of the 2024 season. The five clubs kicking off the adidas x MLS Archive Collection are LA Galaxy, LAFC, Inter Miami CF, Portland Timbers and Sporting Kansas City. As this throwback-inspired series begins, MLS and adidas will explore expanding which clubs have a third jersey in 2025 and beyond.
DC United captain Birnbaum retires
D.C. United captain and center back Steven Birnbaum has retired from professional soccer after 11 seasons with the Black-and-Red. The 33-year-old defender will be formally recognized and honored during D.C.’s July 20 friendly against Celtic FC.
Inter Miami loan Rodríguez to Vasco da Gama
Inter Miami CF have loaned winger Emerson Rodríguez to Brazilian top-flight side Vasco da Gama through June 2025 with a purchase option. The 23-year-old Colombian attacker has two goals in 22 MLS appearances. He initially signed with Inter Miami in January 2022 via the league's U22 Initiative.
All MLS games are worth watching. Some are worth watching more. The Watchgridometer is here to help you plan your weekend by giving each game a potential watchability score. A 50/50 game has “best game of all time” potential. Games are ranked in order relative to their time slot.
Columbus Crew vs. Charlotte FC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 41/50
The universe gave Charlotte their toughest test of the season last week. They passed with flying colors when they took down FC Cincinnati 3-1. The universe thought that was pretty impressive and decided it would be cool if they had to do pretty much the same thing again. Except this time it might actually be even harder.
Seems fun for us. Seems not so fun for Charlotte.
Still, they’ve taken three points already from a three-game stretch of Inter Miami, Cincinnati and Columbus. That’s more than most could say. Anything from here on out is icing on a schedule creator-baked cake from hell.
LAFC vs. Real Salt Lake
WATCH: Apple TV - Free; FS1, FOX Deportes, TSN | Wednesday, 10:45 pm ET
Watchability Score: 46/50
Both teams might come into this one a little low. LAFC are returning to the field for the first time since their 5-1 loss to Columbus. RSL are taking the field for the first time since Chicho Arango’s suspension. It all puts a damper on things a little bit. But only a little bit. These two teams are still loaded and this is still a critical matchup for control of first place in the West.
It’s also something close to a Thunderdome game for the Supporters’ Shield race. The loser isn’t quite out of the running, especially with all the injuries Cincy and Miami are picking up. But still, a potential seven or eight-point deficit with less than a third of the season left is going to be tough to overcome.
LA Galaxy vs. Colorado Rapids
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 10:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 43/50
After the Galaxy laid an egg against Dallas they’re on the outside looking in on the Supporters’ Shield race and the race at the top of the West. They can recover in the conference standings with a win tonight and a favorable outcome across town. They’ve played one more game than RSL and two more than LAFC, so they need some breaks now. Even if they are still tied on points.
They also have to keep Colorado at arm’s length. The Rapids could end the night just two points behind LA for the third spot in the West. They could even catch a huge break and be just three points behind the top spot in the West if LAFC and RSL draw. It’s starting to feel like 2021 all over again? Maybe?
Inter Miami CF vs. Toronto FC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 32/50
The Herons were so close to playing their last MLS game without Lionel Messi. Now, we don’t really know when that will be. The club announced last night that Messi has damage to ligaments in his ankle and has no clear timeline for a return.
That can either rally the Herons or deflate them. They’ve been able to manage relatively fine without him so far. And Luis Suárez is available again. They should be ok. But there’s still plenty of reason to keep a close eye on how the next couple of games go. In addition to the Shield race, they have a Leagues Cup title to defend soon.
Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 30/50
This is only in Tier Two for one reason. There’s a good chance Cavan Sullivan checks into this game for his first MLS appearance. The 14-year-old Manchester City prospect would be the youngest player in MLS history if he takes the field. Otherwise, there’s no real reason to check in here. Maybe set up an alert on your phone or something?
Seattle Sounders vs. St. Louis CITY SC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 10:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 30/50
It’s time to start paying attention to Seattle again. They’re doing that thing again. It’s been a relatively excellent second half of the season so far for the Sounders. They’ve taken 16 points from their last 18 and will be heavy favorites to continue that form tonight. They could end the night one point out of a home playoff spot with a game in hand on everyone around them.
FC Cincinnati vs. Chicago Fire FC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 27/50
If Cincy lose this one due to their issues on the back line we’re slamming the panic button. I really don’t think they’ll lose this one though.
New York Red Bulls vs. CF Montréal
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass; TSN, RDS | Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 25/50
The Red Bulls are looking over their shoulder at New York City FC and Charlotte as they try to hold onto a home playoff spot. For a certain type of MLS fan, it’s actually a really intriguing storyline. Like one of those Formula 1 races where someone who loves the sport gets extremely excited about the battle for eighth place.
Oh, and Montréal are trying to get above the playoff line too. They’re equal on points for ninth place.
Atlanta United vs. New York City FC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 23/50
Atlanta are a very hard to watch right now. This feels like one of those games where a young NYCFC team either comes out and rules or comes out and inexplicably looks young and inconsistent.
FC Dallas vs. Austin FC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 28/50
A rivalry game! And a game that may have big implications for ninth place in the West! That’s kind of fun, right?
Minnesota United vs. D.C. United
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 24/50
We wanted so much more from both of you. Yet here we are.
Nashville SC vs. Orlando City SC
WATCH: Apple TV - Free; FS1, FOX Deportes | Wednesday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 21/50
Technically this is a battle between two teams above the playoff line. Subjectively, this game is going to feel like a slog.
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Houston Dynamo
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 10:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 24/50
Houston can theoretically get back in the home playoff spot race with a couple of wins here. They have a couple of games in hand and beating a San Jose team destined for the Wooden Spoon would be a step in the right direction.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Sporting KC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 10:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 28/50
The Whitecaps are another Western Conference side turning a corner and inserting themselves into the conversation for a home playoff spot. Like Houston, they need to take care of business against Sporting KC to keep themselves in that conversation. You shouldn’t be surprised if they do. Not when Brian White and Ryan Gauld are playing the way they’re playing.
CF Montréal acquire Polish defender Bugaj: CF Montréal have acquired defender Dawid Bugaj from Italian Serie C side SPAL. The Polish youth international fullback is under contract through 2026, with additional option years for 2027-28.
Howard joins Houston Dynamo ownership group: Houston Dynamo FC have added US men’s national team legend Tim Howard as a minority investor, majority owner and chairman Ted Segal announced Tuesday. A 2024 National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee, Howard represented the USMNT from 2002-17. A two-time Concacaf Gold Cup champion, he competed at the 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups as part of 121 appearances.
