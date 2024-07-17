Your Wednesday Kickoff: Will LAFC or RSL rebound in heavyweight showdown?

Inter Miami CF have loaned winger Emerson Rodríguez to Brazilian top-flight side Vasco da Gama through June 2025 with a purchase option. The 23-year-old Colombian attacker has two goals in 22 MLS appearances. He initially signed with Inter Miami in January 2022 via the league's U22 Initiative.

D.C. United captain and center back Steven Birnbaum has retired from professional soccer after 11 seasons with the Black-and-Red. The 33-year-old defender will be formally recognized and honored during D.C.’s July 20 friendly against Celtic FC.

Major League Soccer and adidas have unveiled the adidas x MLS Archive Collection , which includes third jerseys worn by five clubs throughout the remainder of the 2024 season. The five clubs kicking off the adidas x MLS Archive Collection are LA Galaxy, LAFC, Inter Miami CF, Portland Timbers and Sporting Kansas City. As this throwback-inspired series begins, MLS and adidas will explore expanding which clubs have a third jersey in 2025 and beyond.

All MLS games are worth watching. Some are worth watching more. The Watchgridometer is here to help you plan your weekend by giving each game a potential watchability score. A 50/50 game has “best game of all time” potential. Games are ranked in order relative to their time slot.

Columbus Crew vs. Charlotte FC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 41/50

The universe gave Charlotte their toughest test of the season last week. They passed with flying colors when they took down FC Cincinnati 3-1. The universe thought that was pretty impressive and decided it would be cool if they had to do pretty much the same thing again. Except this time it might actually be even harder.

Seems fun for us. Seems not so fun for Charlotte.

Still, they’ve taken three points already from a three-game stretch of Inter Miami, Cincinnati and Columbus. That’s more than most could say. Anything from here on out is icing on a schedule creator-baked cake from hell.

LAFC vs. Real Salt Lake

WATCH: Apple TV - Free; FS1, FOX Deportes, TSN | Wednesday, 10:45 pm ET

Watchability Score: 46/50

Both teams might come into this one a little low. LAFC are returning to the field for the first time since their 5-1 loss to Columbus. RSL are taking the field for the first time since Chicho Arango’s suspension. It all puts a damper on things a little bit. But only a little bit. These two teams are still loaded and this is still a critical matchup for control of first place in the West.

It’s also something close to a Thunderdome game for the Supporters’ Shield race. The loser isn’t quite out of the running, especially with all the injuries Cincy and Miami are picking up. But still, a potential seven or eight-point deficit with less than a third of the season left is going to be tough to overcome.

LA Galaxy vs. Colorado Rapids

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 10:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 43/50

After the Galaxy laid an egg against Dallas they’re on the outside looking in on the Supporters’ Shield race and the race at the top of the West. They can recover in the conference standings with a win tonight and a favorable outcome across town. They’ve played one more game than RSL and two more than LAFC, so they need some breaks now. Even if they are still tied on points.