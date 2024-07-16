Euros & Copa América: 10 transfer targets for MLS teams

After watching most of the 83 combined games played at the Euros and Copa América over the past month, I can confirm it was, in fact, a summer of soccer.
Spain and Argentina won the ultimate prizes, sure. But these tournaments weren’t just about national teams.
Rather, clubs will have paid special attention to tournament action as they scout potential signings for the summer transfer window. Of course, teams should use far more film and data to scout potential signings than just a handful of games at an international tournament. Still, the Euros and Copa América undoubtedly help boost players’ stocks.
With the Secondary Transfer Window opening for US-based MLS teams on July 18 (it opened on July 12 for the league's Canadian trio), here are some players MLS teams should look into.
Mexico’s Copa América run ended in a disappointing group stage exit – and they’ll regret how Cesar Huerta didn’t play a larger role. The 23-year-old winger started just one of El Tri’s three matches, but looked dangerous in that lone start against Ecuador.
Huerta, a clever wide attacker, has been a game-changer for Pumas in Liga MX and a breath of fresh air in appearances for his country. According to FBref, he finished in the 82nd percentile among attacking midfielders and wingers in Liga MX across the most recent Apertura and Clausura seasons for non-penalty expected goals plus expected assists per 90 minutes.
It would take a big check to pry Huerta away from Pumas. If only an expansion team coming to southern California (cough: San Diego FC) already had one high-profile Mexican (cough: Chucky Lozano) on their books…
There are few things better in soccer than unearthing the next young star. Now, that’s an incredibly (!) difficult thing to do, but Costa Rica’s generational transition at this summer’s Copa América put several developing youngsters on display.
Among the players in this next generation for Los Ticos, I’m still highest on 21-year-old midfielder Brandon Aguilera, who just moved from Nottingham Forest to Rio Ave in Portugal. MLS teams missed the boat on him a couple of years ago.
Why not take a closer look at 19-year-old attacker Warren Madrigal, though? The right-footed Saprissa forward started two games for Costa Rica in the group stage and has 20 goals and eight assists across 5,502 minutes at club level.
Get in on Madrigal while he’s still on the ground floor.
There’s this little-known Colombian attacking midfielder who could be worth looking at. I’m just not sure if he’s big enou—
Okay, I can’t even finish that bit. James Rodríguez had a sensational Copa América, leading his home country to the final against Lionel Messi and Argentina. He was excellent in the buildup to Sunday’s conclusion, looking like a traditional No. 10 reborn in bright yellow.
MLS teams have been linked to Rodríguez for years now, he’s barely playing for Sao Paulo down in Brazil, and he clearly has the tools to change games. The 33-year-old would be an absolute star in MLS.
There’s been no shortage of top-level Ecuadorians in MLS over the years, ranging from Diego Palacios to José Cifuentes to Carlos Gruezo, who was at Copa América before returning to the San Jose Earthquakes. Plenty of talents in this summer’s Ecuadorian team will have caught eyes from around the globe, but clubs here in North America could do well to take a peek at John Yeboah.
The 24-year-old made three appearances for his country and played crucial minutes off the bench against Argentina in the quarterfinals. Currently on the books at Raków Częstochowa in the Polish top-flight, Yeboah has a varied skillset that could see him thrive as either a winger or a wingback.
His left foot does not quit:
How has this not happened yet?
With a career that’s taken him from Mexico to England, back to Mexico, to Turkey, and now to Internacional in Brazil, Enner Valencia would be a supercharged super-sub for a contending team in this congested Supporters’ Shield race.
The 34-year-old is clearly past his peak, but is only two years away from having scored 29 goals for Fenerbahce in the Turkish Süper Lig. He’s still got the goalscoring juice.
Valencia is elite at moving off the ball and he’s savvy in possession. Mostly, I just really, really want an MLS team to snag him.
An unsung hero of the most aesthetically pleasing team of the summer (not named Spain), Ricardo Rodriguez was an invaluable presence on the left side of Switzerland’s center back trio.
The 31-year-old has experience at left back and center back, giving him the perfect blend of defensive ability and attacking flexibility. In possession, Rodriguez often pushed forward and tucked into central midfield. He was no stranger to holding the width on the left, either. An every-game starter for Torino in Italy's Serie A last year, Rodriguez is now out of contract.
I’m not usually an advocate for using a DP spot on a center back, but if the Columbus Crew can indeed open their third DP spot? I say we all get to dream.
Austria shined at the Euros; their aggressive pressing approach and talented spine cleared a path forward out of a difficult group in Germany. Along the way, Freiburg’s Michael Gregoritsch started against France and subbed on in Austria’s other three games.
The 30-year-old has been a faithful servant for almost a decade in the Bundesliga. He’s a well-rounded, big-bodied striker who can play as a solo line-leader or as half of a front two.
I know of a certain Red Bull club with connections to the Bundesliga that also happens to need a starting striker to help reach their full potential…
Atlanta United’s Saba Lobjanidze was surely spreading the word about life in MLS during the Euros.
Looking through his Georgian teammates, 25-year-old Levante midfielder Giorgi Kochorashvili could be a candidate to make his way across the Atlantic. Kochorashvili started all four of Georgia’s matches at the Euros, including 90 minutes against Portugal to close out the group stage and against Spain in the Round of 16.
Kochorashvili hasn’t been a game-breaker at club level, playing just 1,287 minutes in LaLiga 2 last year. But he works hard against the ball and is a useful connector in midfield. Soon, he could be a valuable No. 8 at a club near you.
Another member of the Serie A contingent who participated at the Euros, Ondrej Duda started every game for Slovakia in Germany.
The 29-year-old plays with Hellas Verona in Italy, where he teamed up with Charlotte FC’s Karol Swiderski towards the end of the 2023-24 campaign. Duda is a right-footed central midfielder who makes his money as a sharp progressive passer, a clean set-piece taker, and an aggressive defender. According to FBref, Duda finished in the 74th percentile in through balls and in the 90th percentile for key passes among central midfielders in Italy’s top flight this past season.
He wouldn’t come cheap, but Duda has the makings of a difference-maker in MLS.
Polish players are no stranger to MLS – a handful in their Euro squad either compete in the league or are alumni. Jakub Piotrowski, a 26-year-old central midfielder, wasn’t one of those players. But maybe that should change soon?
Piotrowski has played in Poland, Belgium, the 2. Bundesliga, and is fresh off a dominant double-digit scoring season in Bulgaria. He featured twice at the Euros, against the Netherlands and then Austria, showing off his big frame, defensive work rate, threat in the box on set pieces, and even the occasional clever pass.
Let’s get this Polish pipeline moving.