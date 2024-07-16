Power Rankings: Columbus Crew surpass FC Cincinnati for lead

What a week in MLS. A battle between two Supporters’ Shield contenders turned into a rout, Brian White found the back of the net, and the Philadelphia Union failed to earn three points. It was truly a week unlike any other.
The Power Rankings are voted on by nearly 20 MLS writers, editors and personalities and are not solely the fault of the column’s author. The 2024 Power Rankings Committee regrets the errors and tried to rank your team higher. They promise.
Columbus wanted to ensure y’all are still paying attention.
Their 5-1 clobbering at a full-strength LAFC might be the single-best win this season. And it seemed like a reminder the Crew are still the single-best team in the league.
Since the Concacaf Champions Cup final, the Crew have won six of their last seven matches. They’ve scored 20 goals in their last five matches. They’re allowing less than a goal a game. And they’re now just six points back of the Supporters’ Shield lead with two games in hand. It really feels like the only thing that can stop them now is being a little too good and losing Wilfried Nancy to a new job.
Barring that, Columbus could get even better once new midfielders Dylan Chambost and Aziel Jackson debut. This team hasn’t even hit their ceiling yet.
Previous: 5-1 win at LAFC | Next: 7/17 vs. CLT
Well, Cincy couldn’t outrun their center-back issues indefinitely. Their 3-1 home loss to Charlotte got even worse when Miles Robinson picked up a red card that will force him to miss his final game before leaving for Olympic duty. Fortunately for Cincy, nearly every other Shield contender also face-planted on Saturday.
Still, this loss is a big letdown from last week’s huge win over Miami. Maybe we can just call this a trap game and move on. Or maybe it’s a hint that staying in front of the Shield race with so many missing pieces will be a little too difficult.
Previous: 3-1 loss vs. CLT | Next: 7/17 vs. CHI
Oh boy.
It’s hard to be too critical at the end of a 10-game stretch where a team earned 28 of a possible 30 points. But LAFC were well, well off the mark against Columbus. This might solely be a case of the Crew having their number, though. There’s no reason to worry too much yet… unless there’s another MLS Cup rematch in December.
Previous: 5-1 loss vs. CLB | Next: 7/17 vs. RSL
Miami got the week off to recover from what happened to them in Cincy. They sat back and watched as most of their fellow Shield contenders bricked it while the Herons prepared for a double-game week against Toronto and Chicago. Their break went about as well as they could have hoped…
… except for how the Copa América final left Lionel Messi’s ankle looking like a balloon. Tata Martino says he won't miss too much time at least.
At least Messi's got another trophy to help aid his recovery.
Previous: Bye | Next: 7/17 vs. TOR
It may not be a great sign that RSL have lost to the two best teams they’ve played as of late, especially with LAFC and Colorado on the docket. RSL’s contender status will be on trial in the next few days.
This happened as well.
Previous: 3-0 loss at POR | Next: 7/17 at LAFC
The Galaxy missed an opportunity to take first place in the West when they came up short in a 2-0 loss to Dallas. They put just one shot on frame without Dejan Joveljic in the lineup. The Galaxy may need to consider bringing in a viable backup option at striker this window.
Then again, this is weirdly just what happens when LA head to Dallas. They haven’t won in Dallas since 2015.
Previous: 2-0 loss at DAL | Next: 7/17 vs. COL
The Timbers are as dangerous as any non-Crew team in the league right now.
Their 3-0 win over RSL gave them five wins in their last six games and pushed them to fifth place in the West. They’re on a trajectory to be the kind of playoff team none of the West’s best want to deal with. They have a ton of firepower and are starting to sort out their defense. Something has clicked into place the last few weeks and it’s a blast to watch.
Previous: 3-0 win vs. RSL | Next: 7/20 at LA
The biggest win in club history?
Charlotte went to TQL Stadium and powered past first-place FC Cincinnati in a 3-1 win. They’re doing more than enough to set themselves up for a big stretch run that will feature the return of DP attacker Karol Swiderski and likely another DP signing.
With just two points separating Charlotte from the fourth-place Red Bulls, they could easily find themselves in a home playoff spot at the end of the season.
Previous: 3-1 win at CIN | Next: 7/17 at CLB
The Sounders keep getting the job done. With their 1-0 win at Austin, they’re within four points of a home playoff spot in the West. It feels like the West's middle tier is starting to separate from the bottom of the pack and it’s made entirely of teams the top three will dread facing. Seattle might be at the top of that list when all's said and done.
By the way! Pedro de la Vega started and played 45 minutes at Austin.
Previous: 1-0 win at ATX | Next: 7/17 vs. STL
The Rapids followed up a six-point week with a lackluster 1-1 home draw against the Red Bulls. It’s not an inspiring result, but they’re in a stretch where you take as many points as possible and run with it.
Previous: 1-1 draw vs. RBNY | Next: 7/17 at LA
New York City drew 0-0 with Chicago in a game that most certainly happened. They didn’t lose or gain any ground in the battle between the New Yorks for fourth place in the East.
Previous: 0-0 draw at CHI | Next: 7/17 at ATL
Brian White is on a warpath right now. His brace against St. Louis powered the Whitecaps to a 4-1 win and gave him seven goals in his last five games. He’s been outstanding and, uncoincidentally, the ‘Caps are in their best form of the year.
Vancouver are now three points back of fourth-place Colorado with two games in hand.
Previous: 4-1 win at STL | Next: 7/17 vs. SKC
The Red Bulls drew 1-1 with Colorado in a game that most certainly happened. They didn’t lose or gain any ground in the battle between the New Yorks for fourth place in the East.
Previous: 1-1 draw at COL | Next: 7/17 vs. MTL
This is actually starting to come together a bit. Orlando took down New England in a 3-1 win that made it four victories in five games. That run has them up to seventh in the East and within dreaming distance of a home playoff spot. It's not where expectations were entering the year, but it’s certainly gaining momentum.
Previous: 3-1 win at NE | Next: 7/17 at NSH
Sebastián Ferreira provided the lone goal in a 1-1 draw against Minnesota. New DP Ezequiel Ponce should be available this week. Things are generally fine and not all that good or all that bad. Maybe Ponce can provide a boost?
Previous: 1-1 draw vs. MIN | Next: 7/17 at SJ
FC Dallas keep showing flashes of being a good team!
Petar Musa and Logan Farrington found the net in a 2-0 win over LA. It’s their third win in six MLS games and has them within four points of a Wild Card spot.
This year may still be somewhat salvageable, especially if Musa keeps turning into a bonafide weapon. He has 12 goals and two assists on the season now.
Previous: 2-0 win vs. LA | Next: 7/17 vs. ATX
Will early summer signings Osman Bukari and Mikkel Desler debut soon? Austin need a lift.
Previous: 1-0 loss vs. SEA | Next: 7/17 at DAL
Minnesota have as many MLS wins as you and me since June 1.
Previous: 1-1 draw at HOU | Next: 7/17 vs. DC
For a moment, it looked like Toronto’s nosedive would continue. But they pulled out of the fall late and earned a 2-1 win over Philadelphia thanks to two late goals. They’re still in a Wild Card spot as they enter a huge week. The Reds take on Miami on Wednesday, then play a six-pointer against Montréal on Saturday.
Previous: 2-1 win vs. PHI | Next: 7/17 at MIA
Nashville took a 1-0 lead at D.C. United and ended up losing 2-1. It’s been a rough year. And it’s no surprise that relying on Hany Mukhtar to do nearly everything in attack has only taken them so far.
Previous: 2-1 loss at DC | Next: 7/17 vs. ORL
Every couple of games, it feels like Montréal look a little more how we envisioned them before the season started.
They earned a 1-0 win over Atlanta on Saturday and should have their international players back ASAP. We might finally get to see a full-strength Montréal side soon.
With CFM only one point out of a Wild Card spot, would you really be surprised to see them in the playoffs come October?
Previous: 1-0 win vs. ATL | Next: 7/17 at NSH
It’s bad and not good right now. Atlanta have lost four straight across all competitions, including a 2-1 loss to Indy Eleven in the US Open Cup quarterfinals. There’s a very good chance four straight becomes six straight with matchups against New York City FC and Columbus this week. Things won’t start improving until their new DPs arrive this window.
Previous: 1-0 loss at MTL | Next: 7/17 vs. NYC
A win over San Jose kept Sporting KC further away from Wooden Spoon territory. In fact, it pushed them ahead of their rivals in St. Louis.
Previous: 2-1 win at SJ | Next: 7/17 at VAN
The Revs fell 3-1 to Orlando after taking a 1-0 lead early. They’ve lost three of their last four and are back down to 13th in the East. They’re the only team in the conference with a negative-20 goal differential.
Previous: 3-1 loss vs. ORL | Next: 7/17 at PHI
D.C. reversed their script by coming back from a 1-0 deficit to pick up a 2-1 win against Nashville. Cristian Dájome bagged a brace in the win, their first since May 11.
Breaking an 11-game winless streak won’t save their season or anything, but it is nice to see D.C. catch a break. Per American Soccer Analysis, they’re still underperforming their expected points per game total by more than any team since 2024.
Previous: 2-1 win vs. NSH | Next: 7/17 at MIN
Chicago played to a scoreless draw at home. This happened as well:
Previous: 0-0 draw vs. NYC | Next: 7/17 at CIN
St. Louis have four wins this season. That’s tied for the lowest mark in the league. They’ve lost two games in a row by a score of 4-1. Can the summer signings save them?
Previous: 4-1 loss vs. VAN | Next: 7/17 at SEA
Philly are last in the East. It feels like we’re in the only timeline in the multiverse where this is happening. I can’t begin to explain it.
Previous: 2-1 loss at TOR | Next: 7/17 vs. NE
San Jose are the only MLS team without 20 points.
Previous: 2-1 loss vs. SKC | Next: 7/17 vs. HOU