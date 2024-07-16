CF Montréal acquire Polish defender Dawid Bugaj

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

CF Montréal have acquired defender Dawid Bugaj from Italian Serie C side SPAL, the club announced Tuesday.

The Polish youth international fullback is under contract through 2026, with additional option years for 2027-28.

"We are delighted to add Dawid to our roster," club president and CEO Gabriel Gervais said in a release. "Despite his young age, he is already showing great defensive maturity. He is a high-potential player who gives us depth at the right-back position."

Bugaj arrives with 4g/13a in 97 appearances across SPAL's youth teams and a loan to Polish side Lechia Gdansk. The 20-year-old also spent time in Norwegian side Molde FK's academy.

Bugaj is Montréal's second back-line addition this summer, following left back Tom Pearce. The Englishman last played at Wigan Athletic.

In their first season under head coach Laurent Courtois, Montréal are 10th in the Eastern Conference standings as the Leagues Cup break nears.