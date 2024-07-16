Cristian Dájome double sparks DC United | Energy Moment of the Matchday

D.C. United , carrying an 11-match winless streak into their Matchday 26 clash with Nashville SC , desperately needed some energy Saturday night.

Cristian Dájome provided it – in duplicate. The Colombian’s brace powered the Black-and-Red to a 2-1 win at Audi Field and claimed the latest Energy Moment of the Match presented by Celsius.

With the hosts trailing 1-0 following Tyler Boyd’s opening goal, Dájome turned the match around in four second-half minutes.

First, he equalized with a tap-in following Christian Benteke's corner-kick header. Then, Dájome ensured D.C. United picked up all three points for the first time since May 11 with a sublime finish. He took a pass from Pedro Santos, attacked the space allotted to him and fired off a top-bin wonderstrike.

"I thought Pedro Santos took it to a different level, Chris McVey, obviously Dajo stepping up, but there are so many different individual performances that willed that to happen tonight," head coach Troy Lesesne said postmatch. "The guys have been fighting. They deserved this."