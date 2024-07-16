Matchday

Tim Howard joins Houston Dynamo ownership group

Houston Dynamo FC have added US men’s national team legend Tim Howard as a minority investor, majority owner and chairman Ted Segal announced Tuesday.

A 2024 National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee, Howard represented the USMNT from 2002-17. A two-time Concacaf Gold Cup champion, he competed at the 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups as part of 121 appearances.

Howard played in the English Premier League for Manchester United and Everton across 13 seasons (2003-16). His professional career began in MLS in 1998 with the New York/New Jersey MetroStars (now New York Red Bulls), then he returned stateside with the Colorado Rapids from 2016-20.

“We are proud to welcome Tim Howard to our ownership group at the Houston Dash and Houston Dynamo,” Segal said in a release.

“His wealth of experience across soccer, both as a player at the highest levels and subsequently as a sporting director and media analyst, will be invaluable within ownership as we continue to build a competitive and successful organization.

“Moreover, Tim’s commitment to using his unique platform to positively impact communities in need aligns with the values of our organization.”

Before this venture, Howard was part of the ownership group that established Memphis 901 FC in the United Soccer League (USL). He spent five years as the sporting director for the club.

Howard is also an analyst for NBC Sports’ English Premier League coverage. He made his broadcast debut on NBC Sports in 2013 and joined the network full-time in August 2020.

“As someone who has dedicated my life to the sport of soccer, I am thrilled to join the Houston Dash and Dynamo ownership group,” said Howard. “This opportunity allows me to further contribute to the growth of the game in the United States and connect with the passionate soccer fans who call Houston home.”

Houston Dynamo FC ownership also includes basketball superstar James Harden and Lyle Ayes, the founder and CEO of Verance Capital, who serves as HDFC vice chairman.

