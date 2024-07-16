Stock Up, Stock Down: Portland, Seattle & Vancouver approach West’s top tier

Six teams are going for the title and only Columbus Crew won in Matchday 26. Inter Miami also won... by not playing and watching every other team in the race drop points.

The Crew have now won five in a row by a combined score of 20-2. Unreal. Are they the favorite to repeat as Cup champions?

Special shout out to Christian Ramírez , who played close to home in front of his family in Southern California and got a brace. He has come on strong lately to form one of the best attacking trios in MLS along with Cucho and Diego Rossi .

Wilfried Nancy’s team didn't steal the three points – they fully earned it. They demolished LAFC, 5-1 , doing so with style and class in a rematch of MLS Cup 2023. I love everything about this team and Cucho Hernández is inching up the Landon Donovan MLS MVP race every week.

I thought nobody could take all three points from BMO Stadium this season. The Crew proved me wrong.

Regardless, I like what I'm seeing out of Facundo Torres and Martín Ojeda lately. Reverting back to last season's 4-2-3-1 formation has also helped give this team some consistency and confidence.

You have to beat the teams in front of you. Yes, Orlando have had a pretty easy schedule lately, but their "mini turnaround" continues. Oscar Pareja’s side has won three in a row and four of their last five to move into seventh in the Eastern Conference.

Spots five through seven in the Western Conference are currently taken by Cascadian teams – Portland Timbers are fifth, Vancouver Whitecaps are sixth and Seattle Sounders are seventh. Remember: All three clubs have experienced their ups and downs this season, but all can push higher in the West and into the top four.

Portland are surging, winning five of their last six behind the stellar attacking play of Evander, Felipe Mora, Santiago Moreno and Jonathan Rodríguez.

Vancouver have four wins and a draw in their last five across all competitions, led by the stellar duo of Brian White and Ryan Gauld (reminding me a lot of my partnership with BWP back in our Red Bulls days).