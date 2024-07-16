Inter Miami loan Emerson Rodríguez to Vasco da Gama

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

Inter Miami CF have loaned winger Emerson Rodríguez to Brazilian top-flight side Vasco da Gama through June 2025 with a purchase option, the club announced Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Colombian attacker has two goals in 22 MLS appearances. He initially signed with Inter Miami in January 2022 via the league's U22 Initiative.

Rodríguez was just on loan with Millonarios FC (Colombia). He's also been on loan at Santos Laguna (Mexico).