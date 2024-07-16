Eduard Atuesta savors LAFC return: "I love the club"

In 2018, Eduard Atuesta arrived in Los Angeles like so many do. He was young and uncertain, but optimistic about his future, looking for a big break. He didn’t know what LAFC would become when he left Independiente Medellín in his native Colombia for the then-expansion team.

“They know how much I love the club because of everything we’ve been through – defeats, victories. They know what Eduard Atuesta is able to do for the club. It’s a love that’s mutual. The love they show me at every moment is the same as I’ve had for the club since the start. The feelings I have for the club are very strong, and I think the fans feel the same things toward me.”

“LAFC, the 3252 [supporters’ union] and I, we grew up together. We were formed together,” he told MLSsoccer.com. “Since the first year when I came to LAFC, all those new things I experienced, they experienced too.

Atuesta moved on to similarly bright lights in 2022, joining Brazilian giant Palmeiras . There, he won six trophies and finished second at the FIFA Club World Cup. But after suffering an ACL injury, he found himself wanting to return to the place he again calls home: LAFC.

Quickly, as the Black & Gold established themselves, Atuesta became a fan favorite and a key contributor. After spending the inaugural 2018 campaign on loan, he signed a three-year contract with the club.

Homecoming

The 3252 have plenty of reasons to love Atuesta, who returned on loan in February. The hard-working midfielder became a club legend for helping the team to the 2019 Supporters’ Shield and other memorable moments.

Now, he enters Wednesday’s showdown vs. Real Salt Lake (10:45 pm | Apple TV - Free; FS1) with 2g/4a in 20 starts. He also has 156 passes into the final third, putting him second behind LA Galaxy playmaker Riqui Puig, and boasts his typically high number of recoveries and interceptions.

The season has gone better than the midfielder expected, especially amid uncertainty around LAFC’s direction. Fresh off reaching MLS Cup 2023, LAFC said goodbye to another fan favorite on the inaugural roster: longtime captain Carlos Vela. Legendary center back Giorgio Chiellini also retired, and several other starters exited.

“It’s not so easy when you arrive and have to integrate with a team. They were suffering a lot of changes, too,” Atuesta said. “After coming from two consecutive finals, one title won and one title lost, mentally it’s tough to have lost a title, so it was about connecting with them, helping where I can, but everybody has helped me. I have the advantage that just by arriving I had the feeling that I’d never left.”

That’s how Atuesta felt off the field as well. He likes to take his family to a relaxed Southern California beach on his off days, but also enjoys exploring various Latino communities around LA, especially the largest group.