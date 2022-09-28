Your Wednesday Kickoff: Where were we? Storylines to follow as the playoff race continues

The LA Galaxy and LAFC announced they will open their 2023 MLS regular season campaigns by playing an intercity rivalry match in a historic clash at Rose Bowl Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 25. Fans around the world can watch this match on Apple TV. In a historic first for sports, fans can stream every single 2023 MLS match through the Apple TV app, without any local blackouts or restrictions.

Uruguay raced out and scored twice inside the opening 33 minutes to defeat Canada in a World Cup preparation friendly Tuesday at Národny Futbalovy Stadión in Bratislava, Slovakia. The loss comes on the heels of Canada's 2-0 win over Qatar in their first friendly of the September window last Friday in Vienna, Austria.

The US men's national team played Saudi Arabia to a 0-0 draw in their final tune-up before the 2022 World Cup, a friendly held Tuesday at Estadio Nueva Condomina in Murcia, Spain. It was the USMNT's second of two pre-World Cup matches during the September window, the first of which ended in a 2-0 defeat against Japan in Düsseldorf, Germany last Friday.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS (1) VS. FC CINCINNATI (1)

What happened: Brenner scored in the 24th minute and Seattle’s Fredy Montero responded with a goal of his own in the 58th. But Kelyn Rowe’s 69th-minute DOGSO red card didn’t exactly help Seattle’s comeback attempt and each team left with a point.

What it means: Seattle really aren’t going to do this, huh? They need to win their final two games, have RSL take just three points from their final two games and have Minnesota United take just one point or Portland take no points or have the Galaxy take no points and wait honestly it doesn’t seem all that far-fetched still, does it? Ok, yep, go back to your regularly scheduled not counting out of the Sounders. A win would have been nice though.