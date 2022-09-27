Canada get next-tier World Cup lesson in defeat to Uruguay

The loss comes on the heels of Canada's resounding 2-0 win over Qatar in their first friendly of the September window last Friday in Vienna, Austria.

Uruguay raced out and scored twice inside the opening 33 minutes to defeat Canada in a World Cup preparation friendly Tuesday at Národny Futbalovy Stadión in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Uruguay opened the scoring in the sixth minute on a stunning free kick by Nicolás de la Cruz inside the near post.

La Celeste doubled that advantage in the 33rd minute when Darwin Núñez headed in a Luis Suárez cross and threatened to extend their lead even more.

But after starting on the back foot, Canada grew into the game and had a quality chance to pull within a goal just past the hour mark. However, Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet parried away Jonathan David’s low shot for a corner.