Canada get next-tier World Cup lesson in defeat to Uruguay

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

0927_CanMNT_Highlight

Uruguay raced out and scored twice inside the opening 33 minutes to defeat Canada in a World Cup preparation friendly Tuesday at Národny Futbalovy Stadión in Bratislava, Slovakia.

The loss comes on the heels of Canada's resounding 2-0 win over Qatar in their first friendly of the September window last Friday in Vienna, Austria.

Uruguay opened the scoring in the sixth minute on a stunning free kick by Nicolás de la Cruz inside the near post.

La Celeste doubled that advantage in the 33rd minute when Darwin Núñez headed in a Luis Suárez cross and threatened to extend their lead even more.

But after starting on the back foot, Canada grew into the game and had a quality chance to pull within a goal just past the hour mark. However, Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet parried away Jonathan David’s low shot for a corner.

Canada, drawn into Group F with Belgium, Morocco and Croatia, have one final tune-up before their first World Cup appearance since 1986. Les Rouges take on Japan from Dubai on November 17.

Goals

  • 6’ — URU — Nicolás de la Cruz
  • 33’ — URU — Darwin Núñez

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: This match served as a significant step up in competition for Canada, who hadn't played a team of Uruguay’s pedigree during the John Herdman era. After being against the ropes early, Canada grew into the match, which has to be considered a positive for the head coach considering the opponents that await in November and December.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Conceding inside the opening 10 minutes was surely frustrating for Les Rouges. What a strike it was from Nicolás de la Cruz, who perfectly placed his free kick over the four-man wall, with Milan Borjan only able to get a touch on the River Plate midfielder's shot.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Canada’s most experienced European-based players looked a bit more comfortable in the match and that includes Jonathan David, the 22-year-old Lille forward who had the best chance at a goal.

Next Up 

  • CAN: Thursday, November 17 vs. Japan | International friendly
  • URU: Thursday, November 24 vs. South Korea | World Cup, Group H
Canada World Cup

Related Stories

“You have to take your moments”: Canada get World Cup preview vs. Uruguay
Canada Player Ratings: Who stood out in humbling World Cup test vs. Uruguay?
World Cup foundation: Canada get "final"-level test vs. Uruguay
More News
More News
The fundamental questions the USMNT must answer before the World Cup
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

The fundamental questions the USMNT must answer before the World Cup
USMNT Player Ratings: More questions than answers arise as World Cup awaits

USMNT Player Ratings: More questions than answers arise as World Cup awaits
USMNT whimper into World Cup with scoreless draw vs. Saudi Arabia

USMNT whimper into World Cup with scoreless draw vs. Saudi Arabia
2022 MLS Fantasy Round 28 Positional Rankings
Fantasy Soccer Advice

2022 MLS Fantasy Round 28 Positional Rankings
“You have to take your moments”: Canada get World Cup preview vs. Uruguay

“You have to take your moments”: Canada get World Cup preview vs. Uruguay
Canada Player Ratings: Who stood out in humbling World Cup test vs. Uruguay?

Canada Player Ratings: Who stood out in humbling World Cup test vs. Uruguay?
More News
Video
Video
Saudi Arabia vs. USA - Game Highlights
3:53

Saudi Arabia vs. USA - Game Highlights
Head Coaches Brian Schmetzer & Pat Noonan Preview Seattle vs. Cincinnati
1:06

Head Coaches Brian Schmetzer & Pat Noonan Preview Seattle vs. Cincinnati
Dwayne De Rosario on World Cup expectations for Canada, why his European transfer never happened, and the biggest goal of his career
45:34

Dwayne De Rosario on World Cup expectations for Canada, why his European transfer never happened, and the biggest goal of his career
HIGHLIGHTS: San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy | September 24, 2022
4:06

HIGHLIGHTS: San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy | September 24, 2022
More Video
MLS Unites to Vote

MLS Unites to Vote

Join Major League Soccer, Black Players for Change, and the MLS Players Association to participate in the November 8 midterm election